DM opens the game, Vítor Pereira acts and Corinthians will have news in the goal for the final of the Copa do Brasil

The coach of alvinegro paulista was updated on the situation of Cássio, who did not play in the last match

After qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil, after overcoming Fluminense by 5-2 on aggregate, Corinthians is experiencing highs and lows in the season, especially in the Brazilian Championship. After FIFA Data, however, the situation has improved: it has been four straight matches unbeaten, with a draw and three victories, the last one this Saturday (8th), against Athletico Paranaense.

The match against the red-black, which ended 2-1 at the Neo Química Arena, precedes the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (12), against Flamengo, also in Itaquera. Against Athletico, Corinthians did not count on goalkeeper Cássio, who complained of pain in his right foot during the draw against Juventude and, due to trauma, was spared in the last round.

On the other hand, Cássio was released by Timão’s medical department and is available to Vítor Pereira for the decision. According to UOL Esporte, the goalkeeper has recovered and has been training normally at CT Joaquim Grava for three days. With that, his lineup depends only on the Portuguese coach, who had previously commented that he would count on the veteran for the final.

The foot trauma was the sixth problem reported by Cássio this season, but he didn’t spend more than a week in recovery in any of them, and Carlos Miguel replaced him against Hurricane. The trend, however, is for shirt 12 to be a starter against Flamengo to try to win the only title he still hasn’t achieved with the Timão shirt. The return game will be next Wednesday, the 19th, at Maracanã.