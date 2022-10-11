Do you, Corinthians fan, prefer Vítor Pereira or Tite for 2023?

Vítor Pereira is no Abel Ferreira.

But, indisputably, the Portuguese won Fiel’s heart with the season he’s been doing so far.

And he can gain even more morale with the Corinthians if he wins the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo.

Therefore, he already has a Coringão fan very anxious for the Portuguese coach’s renewal response.

He, who has a contract until the end of the year, has made it clear that his stay depends on his family.

If his family members ask, he will return to Portugal.

But, let’s face it, is this such a big problem for Corinthians?

Yes, I know it’s getting harder and harder to get a coach right and that when you find him, you can’t miss him.

But there is a “small” detail that will happen at the end of this season that could make the choice of Vítor Pereira totally irrelevant.

And that detail, of course, is the fact that Tite will certainly not remain in the national team after the World Cup in Qatar.

And many people say that the future of the Brazil coach is in Europe, where he could have chances in teams from Italy or England.

But frankly, with the strong relationship he has with the Parque São Jorge club, I’m sure that if Duílio calls, he’ll go right away!

Therefore, Faithful, without despair!

If VP doesn’t want to stay, plan B might even be better than plan A.

Right?

Opinion!