Does a tie change the accounts to secure the Brasileirão title?

In the isolated leadership of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras faced Atlético-GO yesterday (10), away from home, and returned from Goiânia with a point after the 1-1 draw. 2 in the 31st round, managed to reduce the difference to Alviverde from 12 to ten points. However, the accounts to secure the title remain the same for the team led by Abel Ferreira.

With seven rounds to go until the end of the championship, Palmeiras needs to win four games to have no mathematical chances of being surpassed in the table. This without depending on the stumbling blocks of rivals.

After drawing with Dragão, Palmeiras fans may have been worried about the advantage decreasing in this final stretch of the competition. The less optimistic may even have started to make calculations to understand the “loss”, but the truth is that little has changed since the last game.

Before the start of the 31st round, it was enough for Alviverde to win four of the eight final rounds of the Brasileirão, that is, to win 12 of the 24 points in dispute (50% success). In this scenario, Inter could, at most, tie in points (78), but would lose in the number of victories, as they would only reach 22 triumphs with 100% success in this final stretch, while the Paulistas would have 23.

Despite the results, the objective remains the same and the difference to the previous round is that, as a result of the draw, Palmeiras was left with one less round to win their four victories. However, the team narrowed the gap to the score needed for the title: from 12 to 11.

If we continue with the necessary 12 points (four wins) account, this means a 57.1% use of the points that are still in dispute (21). If they win the four games that still remain at Allianz Parque (São Paulo, Avai, Fortaleza and América-MG), Verdão will win the title without needing to score away from home, where they are undefeated.

Evidently, the stumbles of Internacional or others who still dream of the title can reduce this account in the next rounds, but, at this moment, Palmeiras needs to reach 78 points with at least four wins to not leave the decision to the tiebreaker criteria. This is the magic account for the cup to go to Allianz Parque and join the other ten of the Brasileirão that are already there.

What Palmeiras needs to be champion without depending on competitors

12 points out of a possible 21 as there is a need to secure at least four wins to avoid the tiebreaker criteria

4 wins in 7 rounds

Reach 78 points (provided with four more wins)

Minimum of 57.1% use of points in the final stretch

Palmeiras schedule in the final rounds