Does Bolsonaro have the strength in the Senate to make Brazil a Venezuela?

Scary warning of how autocracies around the world promote corrosion within democratic regimes, the book “How Democracies Die”, by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, gives several examples that in many countries this process began with the approval of changes to reduce the role of the judiciary. This was the case, for example, in the Venezuela of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

So, before repeating that “Brazil runs the risk of becoming a Venezuela”, it is good to assess with whom, in fact, Brazil runs the risk of becoming a Venezuela. President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election, and his vice-president, Hamilton Mourão, who was elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, have already been airing that they are considering running a constitutional amendment that increases the number of ministers in the country from 11 to 15. Supreme Court. This modification would guarantee Bolsonaro a majority in the Supreme Court. It is exactly the path that has corroded Venezuela’s democracy.

Suggested by Montesquieu in his “The Spirit of Laws”, the system of checks and balances between powers is a very important basis for good democratic functioning. The idea of ​​separation, equipotence and interdependence between the powers makes it possible to guarantee that one of the powers will always be ready to prevent and correct possible abuses by the others.

The hatred of Jair Bolsonaro and his allies to the Supreme is nothing more than that: there were many times when the Supreme Court acted to curb authoritarian government trials. Alexandre de Moraes, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) who became the preferred villain of Bolsonarism, may be someone with a tough and unsympathetic temperament, but he is far from being someone on the left, as he paints.

Of course, in the same logic of the system of checks and balances, the Judiciary can also extrapolate. And there was indeed a certain imbalance in many moments. The problem is to imagine that Bolsonaro now actually wants to correct such imbalances or move towards the search for popular support to erode democracy based on its own rules, in the way that Levitsky and Ziblatt’s book proposes.

In order to achieve this, Bolsonaro would then need the support of the other power of the Republic, the Legislature. And the advance of the conservative bench in the elections on October 2, especially in the Senate, encouraged some Bolsonaristas to imagine that this could become possible, in the event of an eventual re-election. But would it?

In fact, Bolsonaro has elected some who could become important allies. Case of Damares Alves (Republicans), in the Federal District, who will replace José Antonio Reguffe (non-party). But, at the end of the day, the assessment made, as we show here, is that, given the profile of his actions, Bolsonaro would have the alignment of half of the senators. In our accounts, 40. In the accounts that the government itself is doing, 41, which is not a big difference.

If this alignment is really automatic – which is no guarantee – it would be enough to, in fact, open an impeachment process against a minister of the STF. But it would no longer be enough to convict the minister. For this, the quorum is two-thirds, or 54 senators.

Another problem: Bolsonaro would have to, in fact, be able to elect a next president of the Senate faithful to his proposals. Because he is the one who accepts or not the request for impeachment of ministers of the Supreme. Damares is excited for this task. But the Senate would elect a neophyte, first-term senator. There is already an articulation in the sense that the opposition will come to support a name like that of Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), a conservative senator, but not aligned with Bolsonaro and who, perhaps, would not lead a process of this type.

“The initial view that Bolsonaro would have achieved a panorama to do whatever he wanted may not be so true.” Observes the political scientist André Cesar. For him, even some names closest to Bolsonaro might not have been so inclined to take something like the impeachment of a STF minister forward. “I don’t see, for example, the former minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina with a motivation equal to that of Damares, for example”, he considers.

And, to increase the composition of the STF, the difficulty is even greater. Because it would depend on the approval of a constitutional amendment. Three-fifths in the Senate in two rounds and three-fifths in the Chamber. There are 308 deputies and 49 senators.

Nothing is impossible, but nothing has become that easy either. Now, it is clear that Bolsonaro may be more legitimated to attempt such raptures if he receives the approval of society in a reelection. This is the risk that is now being taken.