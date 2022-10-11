Don’t Worry Honey, under review

“Don’t Worry Darling,” the second feature film directed by fellow actress Olivia Wilde, and co-produced by her, is a fruitless effort that cares much more about form than content. Florence Pugh escapes unscathed from a filmic disaster that started in the campaign and ends in the screening.

Let’s do it by steps. Actually, “Don’t Worry Darling”or in Portuguese “Do not worry dear“, has consolidated itself as one of the most anticipated and talked about narratives of the year 2022. And, after a perfectly atypical advertising campaign, with new serious accusations being constantly made against the director (now allegedly lying about the dismissal of Shia LaBeouf, now abandoned the set with co-star Harry Styles and had left Pugh to “direct”), the huge telenovela in which the film found itself immersed – not relevant to our analysis efforts – actually ended up benefiting the work’s visibility.

“Don’t Worry Darling” has earned more than $69 million (as of this writing), vastly exceeding its estimated budget of 35 million. It must be borne in mind that its exhibition in the theater will still yield for a few weeks, which confirms the old adage “no press is bad press” (no bad publicity). However, the expectation and the circus that was generated around this feature film only made us even more curious. Would Olivia Wilde’s utopia/dystopia presage a successful career continuation for the American director?

After all, “Don’t Worry Darling” is only the second feature directed by Wilde, best known to the general public for her efforts as an actress. After the successful teen comedy “Booksmart”released in 2019, this second entry in her filmography as an author claims to be quite important to witness her consolidation potential. “Booksmart,” which Wilde did not write either, with Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in the central roles, it is a young narrative that subverts expectations and, without reinventing the wheel, knows how to promote inclusivity and reinforce a more feminine perspective in teen films.

“Do not worry dear”, feature film with a luxury cast headed by Florence Pugh and complete with Olivia Wilde herself, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Harry Styles and Nick Kroll. This dramatic thriller with a sci-fi twist catapults us into a setting in 1950sin which Olivia Wilde seeks to reproduce a glittering era of the Hollywood film industry, creating a luxurious experimental utopian community which is guided, in the first place, by the pasticheand, secondly, by the high plasticity.

Wilde and his extremely capable technical team succeed at a single point in this film, creating this atmosphere of perfect “American” cubed, where the reality of idyllic suburb it is all there is in the world (and all that needs to be). Our protagonists are Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a young couple in love who live in community of Vitória. This is about a experimental cityhighly secret, built in the middle of the desert and where all couples contribute to the same “common good”.

In an argument that owes little to either depth or specificity, all families unite around the “Project Victory”, led by the charismatic Frank (Chris Pine), who built around him a cult of the leader. This “visionary”, highly motivational in his discursive capacity, should represent, from the director’s perspective, and according to several interviews, the leaders of the movement incel, a current digital sub-culture that greatly devalues ​​the role of the female figure. However, as captivating as Pine is in the role, once again the script fails her and her Frank fails to rise above fire of view.

In the community of Vitória, husbands work to develop “progressive materials”. Women spend time enjoying their idyllic community life and to ensure routine domestic tasks, performed with a total level of perfectionism. These wives rarely ask themselves what these “progressive materials” are and what their husbands do.

Alice will be the only one (or one of the few) who will begin to see cracks in her seemingly perfect life everywhere, risking everything to understand what could be happening. The big problem with “Don’t Worry Darling” is that the world presented to us is so unbelievable that the great plot twist final is almost implied by viewing the trailer for the feature film itself. And because everything is so clearly false, it is uncomfortable for us to wonder why only two female characters in the entire film question the reality in which they move? Why didn’t the mask fall off sooner?

After all, when we reached the denouement, which should have left those who saw it unarmed, the mighty turn of eventsthe truth is that we can only focus on the immense loose ends that plague the argument. So much is never explained or developed and the reality is that the basis for creating a good social or technological dystopia it passes through the planning of a set of rules capable of governing this same world.

At great literary dystopias of our timewhether they are more linked to surveillance from a social point of view (such as “1984“) or from a technological point of view (as “Admirable new world“), rose above the noise due to their immense specificity. “Don’t Worry Honey” is stripped of any specificity, rather being a quote mosaic – from “Stepford Wives” to “Matrix”, from “Truman Show” to “Black Swan”, passing through the echoes of “Pleasantville”.

From an aesthetic point of view, “Don’t Worry, Honey” is populated by many powerful images and symbols – but which do not always really have translation within the universe of Alice and company. Burlesque dancers embody a number that recurs throughout the work and the credits. This number is slim, evocative and visually provocative (and even features a guest appearance by Dita Von Teese). But how does all this relate to the deeply moralistic narrative of “Don’t Worry Darling”? Not so much, leaving in the air a mere simple metaphor About the power of order and non-randomnessand.

If the symbols lack force, the same can be said of the doctrine the argument preaches. Allegedly, this story that is more “The Stepford Wives” than anything elsehas no great place in the feminism of the 21st century and of 2022. When, finally, the twist In the end, we can’t help but think that these female characters that occupy the screen, which Olivia Wilde seeks to emancipate, are actually quite submissive and gullible.

Another negative point, therefore, refers us to the fact that only Alice seems to have sufficient self-awareness and, even so, it takes a long time to “wake up”. On the other hand, his actions are always defined in terms of Jack (Harry Styles), which causes her self-assertion as a feminist heroine to be significantly weakened. Maybe, maybe this movie doesn’t even do women any favors, reinforcing concepts of submission.

And as whiny as Florence Pugh’s Alice is, as much as the plot and script don’t let her shine like the feminist heroine that the writers and directors wanted to paint, the truth is that Pugh’s huge star still manages to shine through. She is excellent in a minor role, in a minor film and in which she plays with actors who are not at the ‘top of their game’.

Gemma Chan seems out of place, playing the wife of leader Frank, Madame Shelley, an unlikely character and glued to spit; Nick Kroll he is a pathetic husband without great distinguishing characteristics; Olivia Wilde it’s the raucous and unnerving Bunny; Harry Styles is a relatively effective co-star but falls well short of Pugh (as you would expect, his inexperience is evident) and only Chris Pine manages to make his Frank a character with some dimension.

As for the virtues of “Don’t Worry Darling”, they are very clearly the technical characteristics of the film, as already stated. Highlights the excellent soundtrack that tries to embody this “psychological thriller”, as well as the cinematography by Matthew Libatiquealso responsible for creating the imagery for “Black Swan” or “Requiem For a Dream/Life Is Not a Dream“, films full of memorable images.

What’s missing from “Don’t Worry, Darling”, for the creation of lasting images, is the proposal of a tense atmosphere capable of making the bones freeze. Sometimes, Alice’s journey seems to want to shape, for example, that of the protagonist of a “Suspiria”. Olivia Wilde tries to borrow a lot of codes from horror, drama and psychological thriller but without taking them to a good port. We are left with half ideas and half executions, in a film that could never have been very original but which, even so, could have developed its argument much more. A missed opportunity.

“Don’t Worry Darling” premiered in Portuguese cinemas on September 22 by Cinemundo and, at the time of publication of this article, on October 11, after more than two weeks, it was still showing in close to 50 cinemas. north to south of the country.

