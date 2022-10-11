Down in São Paulo, Igor Gomes is offered to Palmeiras by businessmen

What started out as a joke on social media, may have its basis in truth. Unidentified businessmen sought out people linked to the football summit of the palm trees questioning whether there would be interest in midfielder Igor Gomes, contested in the Sao Paulo and whose contract with Tricolor runs until March, thus being able to sign an agreement with any other team without yielding a penny to Morumbi’s coffers.

O THROW! found out with sources from the Palmeirense board that at least two contacts were made by people who said they had connections with the staff of Igor Gomes, questioning Verdão about the interest in the São Paulo revelation.

The reporter was informed that the midfielder’s name was not even brought to Abel Ferreira’s commission. But that the agenda about signings in the alviverde team would start to be played soon after the Brazilian Championship. And the possibility of counting on Igor Gomes is seen with certain good eyes due to the power of return that the player can have in the future.

To L!people from Gomes’ staff maintain the discourse that the athlete’s plans are to defend a European football team and that they would never do ‘a betrayal’ like that with Tricolor.

Igor Gomes arrived at Morumbi before he was 15 years old. Always treated as the ‘new Kaká’, due to his physical similarities with one of the greatest São Paulo revelations in history, he fell out of favor this year, after being harshly persecuted by the crowd and lost space in Rogério Ceni’s starting lineup.

The situation created a paradox, as the midfielder has contact with Tricolor until the end of next year’s Campeonato Paulista. And, given the scenario, there was no agreement so far for the extension of the bond. Gomes was even offered to Portuguese football and some clubs in Spain, but the conversations did not prosper.

Among the arguments used by people who sought out Verdão is the versatility of Gomes, who can play as a defensive midfielder or midfielder. Aspects that must be analyzed by the technical commission of Abel Ferreira.

Palmeiras and São Paulo face each other at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (16), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.

