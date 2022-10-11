Either Damares lies or she and Bolsonaro prevaricated and protected pedophiles – 10/11/2022

IT IS I need to know what crime Damares Alves, former minister and senator elected by the Federal District, committed. And when. What is unambiguous? The crime has been committed. And the case involves President Jair Bolsonaro. As far as the representative is concerned, there is a chance that a new imputation will not be added to his extensive file: Damares has lied. That is to say: The “Myth” will only not be an accomplice of Damares — or she of him, since he is the boss — if she is lying and carrying out electoral terrorism.

What is the case? In an evangelical service, last Saturday, at the Assembly of God Ministério Fama church, in Goiânia (GO), Damares said that children on Marajó Island (PA) are victims of trafficking and have their teeth “pulled out so they don’t bite right away.” oral sex”, in addition to only eating “pasty food for the intestines to be free for anal sex”.

I reproduce Damares’ speech in red and interrupt with comments.

“Everyone asks: why is Bolsonaro doing the biggest regional development program on Marajó Island? Because he has a spiritual understanding that you have no idea. We went to Marajó Island. And there we discovered that our children were being Marajó borders the world: Suriname, Guiania (sic). cross borders, kidnapped, their teeth are pulled out so they don’t bite during oral sex. This is the nation we still have, brothers. We found out that these children eat soft food so the intestines are free for the time of anal sex.”

Marajó does not border Suriname and Guyana, which it pronounces “Guyana”. Who is this “we” that holds these images? Does the ex-minister’s account — made even in the presence of children who were at the cult — concerns cases investigated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights?

Aware, then, of these barbarities – another one of the aberrations that came out of Damares’ mouth -, it is worth asking:

– Did the Ministry call the Federal Police?

– Has an inquiry been opened to investigate these horrendous crimes?

– Why was the Federal Public Ministry never notified?

– Where are these children? Were they rescued?

– Did the parents receive any kind of assistance and protection?

– If these children were kidnapped and taken to Suriname and Guyana, was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified? Did something?

– Given what she reports and in the case of international trafficking in children, has the Ministry of Justice been notified?

Follow Damaris.

“Bolsonaro said, ‘We’re going after all of them,'” and hell broke loose against this man.”

At this point, either it is admitted that Damares is lying, that he is making it up, that he is just appealing to the vilest form of hate speech to try to link opponents, the press, the Supreme Court and even Congress to pedophilia — and I will tell you here where it comes from. such a practice — or else, she and the president are two offenders, who acted to protect pedophiles. Ask yourself:

– Where are the measures taken by Damares and Bolsonaro?

– Where are these pedophiles?

– Where are the documents indicating that the then minister and her boss took action?

Note that, in the sequence, the speech becomes openly electoral. After shocking her flock with her delirious and terrifying imagination, she devolves into podium speech. And she makes a serious mistake:

“The war against Bolsonaro, which the press raised, which the Supreme Court raised, which Congress raised, believe me, is not a political war. It is a spiritual war. And I am speaking in a church. And I have the constitutional mantle to express myself inside my church. There are things I can’t talk about outside, but here I have the constitutional freedom to express my faith.”

TSE jurisprudence ensures that, even within the church, people can individually express their political convictions, but the Electoral Law forbids using the structure of the temples for party propaganda. In this case, however, it is much more serious.

Damares is saying that he became aware of the commission of a series of extremely serious crimes. And, as far as we know, he took no action. And there is no immunity for false witness or for the reporting of stupefying cases of malfeasance, in the unlikely event that he speaks the truth.

If Damares still thinks of shielding himself in immunity to say any barbarity, it is worth noting:

1 – Article 53 of the Constitution guarantees immunity to parliamentarians from the date of enactment — and it has not yet been enacted:

2 – It is already established case law of the Court that:

a: the prerogative does not serve to cover up crimes;

b: the prerogative does not cover crimes committed before the mandate or that are not related to it.

Therefore, contrary to what this lady says, the constitutional mantle does not guarantee that she will confess prevarication with impunity.

She goes on.

“I continued, I continued opening the Ministry’s drawers and discovered, brothers, the horror. I discovered that, in the last seven years, the rape of newborns has exploded in Brazil. We have images there at the Ministry, brothers, of eight-day-old children. being raped. We discovered that a video of the rape of children costs between R$50,000 and R$100,000. There is organized crime involved. There is blood. There is death. There is sacrifice.”

What kind of stuff was the Ministry of Damares collected, collected from the “deep web”, abysses that many of its allies must resort to, as they are intimate with the dirty war? Are you still talking about Brazilian children from Marajó Island or are you just reaching out to grotesque details of the dog world to scare your “brothers” and ask them to vote for Bolsonaro?

Damares seems to take special moral pleasure in appealing to images that shock the audience and in giving exotic answers to serious questions. In 2019, she referred to the rape of girls precisely on Marajó Island. And, of course, she did not report the things she now says in the temple. She came to the conclusion, to the astonishment of experts and people fighting to protect childhood, that there were many girls raped on the spot because they weren’t wearing underwear.

Without disrupting any criminal network or asking for an investigation, she had an idea to solve the issue of the rape of girls: install a panty factory on the site. Behold Damaris!

Another snippet of your speech:

“And Bolsonaro rose up against all these powers. We are now a church. We have a decision to make here. Are we going to continue this fight and take these children out of Moloch’s hands or are we going to deliver this nation?”

If, as Damares says, it demonstrates why Bolsonaro cannot be reelected. Barbarism was discovered in its pure state and done nothing; if they discovered the horror and kept silent; if they got to the most abject moral mud and didn’t call on the competent authorities to give the answer — and Bolsonaro, like no other, had the authority to do so — then they prevaricated. What should I assume?

That the two of them have their pet pedophiles?

Moloche, or Moloch, was an entity worshiped by the Amorites, to whom children were offered in sacrifice. In Damares’ speech, they are just Bolsonaro’s opponents.

CAN’T BE LIKE THIS

The Federal Public Ministry in Pará (MPF) demanded, this Monday, information from the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights about the alleged sexual crimes denounced by Damares. It is obvious that she will not collect any relevant information because it is clear that she is campaigning. She warned, as it turns out, that she considers herself “covered in the constitutional mantle”.

A group of lawyers linked to Prerogativas — Fernando Hideo Lacerda, Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, Gabriela Shizue Soares de Araújo and Fabiano Silva dos Santos — forwarded a petition to Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic, for the minister’s speech to be investigated.

The text correctly points out:

“DAMARES REGINA ALVES’ speech, by itself, should be the subject of a criminal investigation by the Brazilian justice system. public knowledge, without having taken any action, the practice of the crime of malfeasance must be investigated, under the terms of article 319 of the Penal Code.

On the other hand, one cannot rule out the real possibility that her speeches are nothing more than blatant lies with the aim of fueling hate speech and disrupting the electoral process, which is why she must be summoned to present evidence of what she claimed and list the people who in the At an opportune moment, they became aware of these facts, since they even allege that ‘we have images, there in the ministry, of eight-day-old children being raped'”.

It should be noted: Damares was accompanied by Michelle Bolsonaro, who chorused the “spiritual war” that would be underway.

WHIMSICAL, BUT WITH METHOD

Damares knows that he is indeed committing a crime. But she bets that Augusto Aras will hold her own and that nothing will happen to her because she would be protected by immunity.

I insist: either she committed a dreadful common crime, while she was not a senator, and has to answer for it in the common justice because prior to the mandate and without any relation to it – prevarication in the face of the most abject horror -, or she is committing a crime of electoral nature.

In any case, Aras can do nothing for her. But the PGR can, at the very least, demand clarification from the president. Will the attorney general surprise?

This all has method. The tactics used in the United States by the QAnon psychopaths are repeated in Brazil, who say there is a secret organization that would bring together politicians, artists and financiers to practice pedophilia, Satanism and cannibalism. The demons would all be in the Democratic Party, and only the far-right Republicans could stop them. Trump would be the great enemy of this conspiracy.

Notice that Damares mimics the same nonsense here as there. It doesn’t do it alone. She was beside Michelle. Flávio Bolsonaro took charge of spreading his speech without realizing its criminal essence – a crime that can reach his father.

For the rest, the only prominent politician in Brazil who offered to practice cannibalism was Bolsonaro. Damares now accuses him, even though the intention was different, of having prevaricated with pedophiles.