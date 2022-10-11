Emily Ratajkowski Appears Bisexual On TikTok Amid Divorce

Emily Ratajkowski slams ‘Blonde’ for ‘fetishizing female pain’: I’m ‘upset’

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski keeping things low-key due to divorce drama

Emily Ratajkowski Dances With Son After Bathtub Photos: ‘Stop Talking About Me’

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors: ‘Stay tuned’

Say it loud and proud.

Emily Ratajkowski apparently came out as bisexual.

The model took to TikTok on Monday to share her response after another user asked, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

Ratajkowski, 31, responded by simply turning the camera towards herself as she sat on a green velvet sofa that enveloped her living room.

The video was also shared by “Pretty Little Liars” actress Shay Mitchell, who has also apparently confirmed her sexual orientation.



Emily Ratajkowski apparently came out as bisexual in a recent video posted on TikTok.

Emily Ratajkowski apparently came out as bisexual in a recent video posted on TikTok. Next

Near ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley is engaged to Ryan Dawkins The reality star is “over the moon” after her boyfriend… two View slideshow

Ratajkowski’s video comes amid news that she has filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her.

The two have been married since 2018 and share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Page Six broke the news of the couple’s split in July after a source close to the model told us about her infidelity.

“Yes, he cheated,” said the source. “He’s a serial cheater. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog.”



Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband amidst allegations of cheating. Instagram/emrata

Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband amidst allegations of cheating. Instagram/emrata

Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband amidst allegations of cheating. Instagram/emrata Next

Near ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley is engaged to Ryan Dawkins The reality star is “over the moon” after her boyfriend… 3 View slideshow

The actress further confirmed the couple’s split in September, when she posted a video on TikTok saying she was a “recently single” who was “thinking about dating and stuff.”

And that’s exactly what she’s been doing, as she’s now rumored to be dating none other than Brad Pitt himself.

A source told Page Six last month that the two have dated a few times, but haven’t officially been together yet.

However, another source tells us that he has been dating a number of people and hasn’t settled down with anyone specifically.