Entities ask for R$ 10 million in compensation after racist offenses

The entities Educafro and Centro Santo Dias de Direitos Humanos, Archdiocese of São Paulo, filed a public civil action this morning (10) against Pedro Bravo Jimenez and the broadcaster MEGA, from Spain, for the racist offenses made against Vinicius Jr.

A request was made for 10 million reais in compensation for the Brazilian people for the racism practiced and for the prejudiced reference.

The lawsuit considers that the comments made by Jimenez on the program ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’, which is also broadcast on social networks, affected the entire Brazilian people, in particular the black population.

During the September 15 program, Pedro Bravo — president of the Spanish Association of Player Entrepreneurs — said that Vini Jr. he should “stop monkeying around” and go to the “Brazilian sambadrome” if he wanted to “dance”.

After the statement, Bravo took to social media and apologized. “I want to clarify that the expression ‘make a monkey’ that I misused when describing Vinicius’ dance in the celebration of the goals was in a metaphorical way (‘make idiocy’). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. “, wrote Bravo.

Journalist Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the program ‘El Chiringuito’, also spoke out after the incident.

“The other day, Pedro Bravo, a commentator on this program, said ‘stop making a monkey’ referring to Vinicius. In Spain, this colloquial expression means don’t make a fool of yourself”, explained the journalist, who apologized to those he felt offended. .

“This action is completely unprecedented. We are suing foreigners for racial damage done to the Brazilian people over the internet. We claim that the damage was not done in Spain, but on the internet, which directly affects all Brazilians”, said Márlon Reis, a lawyer who signs the action, to the report.

In documents received by the UOL Esporte the entities mention that the compensation resources will be applied directly to programs to combat racial inequality in Brazil.

The public civil action is a procedural instrument that is used to hold defendants responsible for moral and material damages caused to collective goods and rights. It aims to protect collective interests whose ownership falls on the whole society (or part of it), and not just a single individual.