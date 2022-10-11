episode premiere time!

The Handmaid’s Tale – Paramount Plus

The Handmaid’s Tale 5×06 (The Handmaid’s Tale), Paramount Plus, premieres tomorrow (12) where we continue our journey through the episode called “Together”. According to the official synopsis:

June and Luke’s mission puts them at serious risk. Serena feels a threat from her benefactors. Lawrence and Nick make a shocking move.

Most of all, last week’s episode left an uncertain future about Luke and June’s fate. Meanwhile, Serena looks set to become a Handmaid, and Commander Lawrence has something interesting up his sleeve. Also, with so much going on and such a big twist, we’re looking forward to Episode 6.

The Handmaid's Tale 5x06: Episode premiere time and details!

Last week, we saw Lawrence mention something about New Bethlehen and Commander Putman didn’t like the idea. Apparently we have Esther returning, Gilead’s medical system is always good. Primarily, will Aunt Lydia take her anger out on Esther? As well, will she recognize that the girl is also a victim of the Gilead regime, which she supports?

As a result, watch the trailer for the episode below:

Episode premiere time: The episode will be available around 1 am this Wednesday through the streaming platform Hulu. The same will be without subtitles, however, subtitles will be available soon on the internet.

Cast The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)?

In the list we have: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.

Where to watch?

The series will air weekly, with a new episode through Paramount+ every Sunday.

When does The Handmaid’s Tale come out?

The 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) premiered on September 18 in Brazil. In the US, episodes come out every Wednesday.

