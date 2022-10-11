Ex-Corinthians reaches his seventh goal and scores for the first time in Italian Serie A

Corinthians did not play this Sunday, but the day was important for a former player revealed in the alvinegra youth categories. The side Carlos Augusto scored his first goal in the first division of the Italian Championship.

The goal came in the duel between his team, Monza, against Spezia, for the ninth round of the Italian Serie A. His team won 2-0 and moved up to 12th in the tournament – so far, it’s three wins, one draw and five losses. The other goal was scored by Pablo Marí, ex-Flamengo.

The athlete, who was sold to Monza in 2020, is in his third season with the club. Carlos is a key player and has been participating in the team’s historic moments. The winger was one of the highlights of Monza’s historic campaign in Serie B last season, which ended with unprecedented access to the Italian top flight. He played 36 games and scored two goals, as well as conceding an assist.

Already in the current season, Carlos was present in the first victory of the club in the elite: a triumph against Juventus, by 1 to 0, for the seventh round of the championship. In total, there are seven goals and 79 games with the Monza shirt.

The good seasons of Carlos Augusto may interest Corinthians as the youngster has the chance to earn good money for the club. By selling the athlete to Monza for four million euros (about R$25 million at the time), Timão guaranteed in the contract a profit of 60% in a future negotiation of the Italian team.

Created from the Corinthians base, Carlos Augusto played 41 games for Timão and scored just one goal. The defender was São Paulo champion in 2019.

