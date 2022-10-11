Fast radio burst information FRB 20201124A

FRB 20201124A has intrigued astronomers and astrophysicists around the world because of its unusual characteristics and very different from other fast radio bursts. For this reason, scientists are looking for what motivated such emissions, as well as an explanation for the galaxy in which it was emitted – very different from the usual star-forming galaxies. See below for more information on the most unusual fast radio burst ever cataloged.

Read more: Revolution in Astronomy: Scientists are able to observe the “Star Wars Planet” through a ground-based telescope

Unusual features of FRB 20201124A

Fast radio burst (FRB) is the name given to the astrophysical phenomenon characterized by a transient radio pulse that takes a few milliseconds and involves a high energy release, equivalent to the annual production of solar energy. This phenomenon is common, and scientists suspect they are produced by magnetars – that is, a neutron star with an extreme magnetic field.

However, the fast radio burst cataloged as FRB 20201124A caught the attention of scientists due to its differences from the others. Check out!

Irregular variation and short duration

The FRB in question, observed in 2021 and occurring in a giant galaxy, had irregular, short-direction variation as the magnetic field strength increased around the event. Thus, in the first 36 days, they increased and decreased, whereas they stopped suddenly in the last 18 days. Another outstanding feature is that the density of particles in the vicinity of the FRB source was much higher than expected.

Why is this not expected?

Astrophysicist Zhang says this is not a phenomenon calculated for a single magnetar. For this reason, it may not be the objective responsible for the FRBs in question. The hypothesis is that there is something else nearby that would be the source of the phenomenon. The galaxy where it occurred is also not the one expected by astronomers. Generally, magnetars are located in star-forming galaxies, but this is not the case. On the contrary: the event took place in a region with very little star formation.

And what’s the explanation?

There are still many mysteries surrounding this phenomenon. The optical image of the galaxy that hosted the event shows that it has similarities to the Milky Way. To better understand what happened, it is necessary to evaluate the wavelengths emitted during the fast radio burst, because only then will we know what happened in this atypical emission.