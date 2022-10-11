Father of Arturo Vidal, from Flamengo, is found dead in Chile

posted on 10/11/2022 14:29



The player Vidal must travel with the Flamengo squad to São Paulo to provide service to coach Dorival Jr. in the first of the Copa do Brasil finals against Corinthians – (credit: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)

The father of Flamengo midfielder Arturo Vidal, Erasmo Vidal, was found dead this Tuesday (10/11) at the Equestrian Club in Santiago de Chile. The initial information does not point to the initial causes of death, which must be pointed out by the Homicide Brigade of the local police, according to the Argentine daily. hello.

The institution in the Chilean capital said in a statement that the father of the red-black player began to feel unwell and was soon asked for help from local paramedics. Then Erasmus was taken by the enhanced health care. Even with support, a hypovolemic shock followed by a cardiac arrest led to Erasmus’ death.

Even with the tragedy, the player Vidal must travel with the Flamengo squad to São Paulo to provide service to coach Dorival Jr. in the first of the Copa do Brasil finals against Corinthians this Wednesday (10/12), at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Flamengo released a note in mourning and in support of its athlete, lamenting the death of the relative: “We wish strength in this difficult time and we continue together”, wrote the institution.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo regrets the passing of Erasmo Vidal, father of our athlete Arturo Vidal. We wish strength in this difficult time and continue together! #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) October 11, 2022





