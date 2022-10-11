Fernando Vieira plays 4 characters in the Musical “Sidney Magal: much more than a Latin Lover” | SEGS

Vinícius de Moraes, Roberto Menescal, Chacrinha and Faustão come to life in the interpretation of Fernando Vieira who has acted in major productions

When he received the invitation to participate in the cast of the musical “Sidney Magal: much more than a Latin Lover”, which opens in October at Teatro Porto, in São Paulo, actor Fernando Vieira immediately thought he would play the Latin idol. “Paulo Del Castro, creator of the musical, asked me for a video singing. At first I thought it was strange, as I am 1.77m and Magal is 1.90m tall, but I ended up sending it”, he said.

Indeed, Vieira would not be cast to play the idol that marked several generations, and whose role will be played by actor Juan Alba in his adult phase and by actor Luís Vasconcelos, selected in a competitive audition process, to play Sidney Magal in his youth phase.

But the experience of almost 40 years of career of the actor from São Paulo, brought an unexpected surprise, playing four different characters.

A challenge he accepted and, at 60 years old, Fernando Vieira has been standing out in the rehearsals of the musical “Sidney Magal: much more than a Latin Lover”, moving and making him smile. He enters and leaves the scene playing characters with different styles, voices, gestures, accents. He brings a serene look and a nasal voice to play Vinícius de Moraes, who a lot of people don’t know, but is Sidney Magal’s cousin and was important in his career. He gets the carioca accent, when composing one of the founders of Bossa Nova, the musician Roberto Menescal from Espírito Santo, and raises the tone of his voice, uses superlatives and jargon to live one of the greatest presenters of today, Fausto Silva.

“My favorite is Velho Guerreiro, I’ve been imitating Chacrinha since I was a kid”, he confesses, who while playing the presenter interacts with the audience all the time.

If it seems difficult to get in and out of a character so quickly in the same show, the actor’s resume gives some clues. Fernando Viera has taken dozens of courses in Brazil, Italy, England and is a professor of mime, clown, improvisation and Commedia Dell’Arte, he has acted in more than 30 theatrical shows, in cinema and in major TV productions, among others, the soap operas Xica da Silva, O Rei do Gado, Terra Nostra, as well as series such as Os Normais, and A grande Família, on Rede Globo.

“In the musical “Sidney Magal: much more than a Latin Lover” I intend to improvise, amuse the audience within the rhythm of the show. It will be an exciting, curious and very danceable work”, concludes the actor.

Debut

The musical “Sidney Magal: much more than a Latin Lover” opens on October 21 at Teatro Porto, in São Paulo. The show, which runs until December, is based on the singer’s official biography written by Bruna Ramos da Fonte and artistic direction by Débora Dubois. It takes place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 5pm. https://bileto.sympla.com.br/event/76399/d/157409

The cast is also formed by actress Yael Pecarovich, who plays Sônia, Magal’s mother; Joaz Campos who gives life to his Darcy, Sidney Magal’s father; Flávia Strongolli, who plays his wife Magali; Breno Manfredini who plays Argentine producer Roberto Livi; Jessica Stephens who directs the singer Elizeth Cardoso.

The musical is sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Porto.

Service:

Musical “Sidney Magal: Much More Than a Latin Lover”

October 21 to December 11, 2022

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 5pm.

Porto Theater

Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, 740 – Campos Elíseos

Capacity: 508 seats

Admission: Friday: BRL 80.00 / BRL 40.00 (audience) and BRL 70.00 / BRL 35.00 (frizz and counter);

Saturdays and Sundays: BRL 90.00 / BRL 45.00 (audience) and BRL 80.00 / BRL 40.00 (bench and counter)

*Tickets at R$ 50.00 (culture voucher) and 10% of the counter seats R$ 50.00 / R$ 25.00

Sales: https://bileto.sympla.com.br/event/76399/d/157409

Based on the biographical work “Sidney Magal: Much more than a Latin Lover” Author: BRUNA RAMOS DA FONTE (Publisher: IRMÃOS VITALE)

Dramaturgical/theatrical adaptation, script and research: BRUNA RAMOS DA FONTE

Artistic Direction: DEBORA DUBOIS

Arrangements and Musical Direction: CAIQUE VANDERA

Cast:

JUAN ALBA

LUIS VASCONCELOS

YAEL PECAROVICH

BRENO MANFREDINI

FERNANDO VIEIRA

FLAVIA STRONGOLLI

JESSICA STEPHENS

JOAZ CAMPOS

FERNANDA SALLA

PAULO VICTOR

THAIANE RAINS

THIAGO ALVES

Assistant Music Director and Musician:

ANDRÉ BEDURÊ

Musicians / Performers:

ELIEL SOUSA

GUSTAVO SOUZA

ROVILSON PASCOAL

GABRIEL FABBRI

Directing Assistance and Vocal Preparation: LUI VIZOTTO

Costumes: FÁBIO NAMATAME

Lighting: WAGNER FREIRE

Sound Designer: ANDRÉ OMOTE

Choreography: PATRÍCIA KFOURI

Photos: JOÃO CALDAS and PRISCILA PRADE

Graphic Design: RODRIGO TAVATA

Social Media: BEATRIZ CARLOS

Press Office: MÍDIA BRAZIL INTEGRATED COMMUNICATION

Executive Producer: FABRÍCIO SÍNDICE and VANESSA CAMPANARI

Videomaker: HALEI REMBRANDT

Production Direction: EDINHO RODRIGUES

Idealization and General Coordination of the Project: PAULO DEL CASTRO

Produced by: BRANCALYONE PRODUCTIONS & TIARAJÚ ARTISTIC AND CULTURAL PRODUCTIONS