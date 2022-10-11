Finally: iOS 16 brings Dvorak layout optimized for iPhone keyboard

The Dvorak layout can be a good choice if you are looking for a more comfortable way to type. This keyboard setup was created by August Dvorak and William Dealey in 1936 and now it is finally available natively on the iPhone keyboard with iOS 16. Although this is a recent addition, Apple already allowed its users to use it on the Apple IIc, a computer it launched in 1984, which had a button to toggle the layout, so simply swapping the keys to use the Dvorak method of typing.

This new iPhone keyboard layout is now available in the menu: Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards, where Dvorak is displayed as in the list above. The idea of ​​Dvorak and Dealey in 1936 was to make the keyboard of computers more ergonomic, as this method facilitates the use of 10 fingers to type, reducing physical effort and speeding up typing considerably. Which ended up creating many fans of this layout.

This is the case of Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and one of the great advocates of the Dvorak layout after learning to type with him in 1993: “I spent 5 hours learning and never looked at a QWERTY keyboard again. That’s all it took. My son had already successfully switched, and learned Dvorak in no time and quickly got to the same speed he typed on QWERTY in about a week,” he said in an email to Ars Technica. This means that these benefits may not be noticed by everyone on mobile, but this is a good choice for those who until now needed a third-party application to use a Dvorak keyboard on the iPhone.

