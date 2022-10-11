find out which is the best cell phone to use 5G?

If you are thinking of taking advantage of the real arrival of 5G in Brazil and do not want to pay the high price of a top-of-the-line cell phone, this text is for you. The Brazilian market already works with several intermediate models compatible with the fifth generation network and focused on cost-effectiveness.

In today’s data sheet comparison we chose two of the leading smartphone manufacturers in this category: Samsung and Motorola. They have good models for you to explore the possibilities of 5G without you having to open your wallet so much.

The chosen ones this time were the Moto G82, which arrived in Brazil in June this year, and the Galaxy A53, launched in March. Check the details below:

Motorola Moto G82

Height: 160.9 mm

Width: 74.5

Thickness: 8mm

Weight: 173 g

Samsung Galaxy A53

Height: 159.6 mm

Width: 74.8mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

Weight: 189 g

The two devices are similar in almost all measurements and construction materials (back and plastic frame). The difference is more in two aspects. While the Samsung has flatter surfaces, the Motorola has a more curved back.

Another difference is in the finish, with the A53 having a more sober look, while the Moto G82 uses a surface that encourages the emergence of reflections.

Moto G82 rear Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The Samsung surpasses the rival in the color offer: there are four (black, blue, white and rosé) against two of the Motorola (black and white).

Rear of Galaxy A53 5G Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Finally, the Galaxy A53 also offers greater protection against water, having the IP67 certification, which allows the device to be safe after diving in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. The Moto G82, meanwhile, only has a water-repellent design.

VERDICT: Samsung win Galaxy A53.

Motorola Moto G82

6.6 inch (16.76 cm) Amoled

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Samsung Galaxy A53

6.5 inch (16.51 cm) Super Amoled

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

At this point, the two devices are equivalent. Both in aesthetic solutions, with thin screen edges and the front camera housed in a centralized hole, and in techniques.

The size difference is minimal, insufficient to enact Motorola’s advantage. What’s interesting is that both displays are great for those who want to watch videos and play games, as the refresh rate of both is 120 Hz, ensuring that moving images are more fluid (the higher this index, the better).

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Moto G82

Samsung Galaxy A53

The tie is rigorous in the capacity of the batteries of the devices, which bring a great 5,000 mAh, which makes them able to turn around the day without the need for recharging.

Both accept fast charging, but this is where Motorola’s advantage begins, as it is compatible with chargers of up to 30 W of power, against the rival’s 25 W, and it comes in the product’s box. The Samsung also comes with a charger, but it is a conventional 15 W model.

VERDICT: Motorola win Moto G82.

Motorola Moto G82

Triple rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Samsung Galaxy A53

Quad rear: 64MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor

Front: 32 MP wide-angle

Main

The Galaxy A53 considerably outperforms the rival when it comes to the camera. And not only because of the superior megapixel count, but because of the configuration itself, as it has yet another dedicated depth sensor, which helps when taking pictures with a blurred background.

Other than that, the two devices use a set of wide-angle, ultra-angle and macro (good for close objects) which makes them more suitable for short and medium distance shots.

VERDICT: Samsung win Galaxy A53.

Selfie

The Samsung advantage persists when it comes to the selfie camera. In addition to the higher megapixel count, the Galaxy A53 is also capable of shooting 4K resolution videos, which the Motorola does not.

VERDICT: Samsung win Galaxy A53.

Motorola Moto G82

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (octa-core, 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Samsung Galaxy A53

Processor: Exynos 1280 (octa-core, 2.4 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Another point that Samsung takes advantage of is in the processing set. Both phones have eight-core processors, but Samsung’s is faster.

In addition, the Galaxy A53 has more RAM (helps in performance), which helps to avoid stuttering when you have many apps open at the same time.

The two smartphones tend to handle the most trivial tasks without choking. Heavier apps and games, however, may require extra patience from the user.

VERDICT: Samsung win Galaxy A53.

Galaxy A53 and Moto G82 play it safe and don’t reinvent the wheel. They are cell phones without innovative features, focused on offering a simple and well-made experience.

The Motorola package, however, is more interesting, bringing not only a fast charger in the box but also a headphone jack with a 3.5mm plug.

VERDICT: Motorola victory Moto G82.

Motorola Moto G82: R$ 1,999 in installments or R$ 1,799.10 in cash at the company’s official price (R$ 1,662.36 at partner stores).

Samsung Galaxy A53: R$ 1,999 at the manufacturer’s official price (R$ 1,799 in partner stores).

Price is a very important issue when we talk about intermediate cell phones and, considering the values ​​in partner stores, the advantage here would be slightly with the Motorola device.

However, if you can invest a little more, the value for money of the Galaxy A53 model is a better deal. The cell phone has more performance, a more complete camera and a water resistant body. This makes him the winner of the comparative.

FINAL RESULT: Samsung win Galaxy A53.

Did you like it?

Samsung Galaxy A53

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

A tip: do you usually shop online? By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil for R$ 14.90 (the first month of trial is free).