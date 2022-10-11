Five Steps From You, in the Megapix Session, and Great Characters Are Forever are the highlights of the week

reproduction

Five Steps From You is the week’s premiere at the Megapix Session, Friday (14), at 9 pm. A box office success, the feature tells the love story between two young people with a rare disease, which forces them to keep a safe distance from each other. Stella and Will will need to overcome all difficulties to live this relationship to the fullest.

Saturday, October 15th is Teachers’ Day. And Megapix brings a program to honor these professionals so important in our lives, with five films in which the main characters are guided by a martial arts instructor, starting at 10:55 am. Kung Fu Panda 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Breaking rules, Creed: Born To Fight and Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge can be seen in Megapix Masters.

On Sunday (16), the channel airs the Special O Amor Está No Ar with three titles that will bring the atmosphere of romance to the viewer’s home, starting at 3:05 pm. Fans of the genre will not miss the opportunity to see the couples Bella and Edward in A Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1; Shrek and Fiona in animation Shrek 2; and Stella and Will in Five Steps From You.

The attraction on Wednesday (19) are three films with protagonists who have become unforgettable and historic, starting at 6:30 pm. The most famous spy in cinema, James Bond in 007 – Operation Skyfall; John Wick – Back in the Game with the notorious hitman, John Wick; and Rambo: Until the End with the classic hero of the long action, the soldier John Rambo, are in the special Great Characters Are Forever.

FRIDAY (14)

Megapix session

Five Steps From You

On Friday, the 14th, at 21:00

Stella and Will are two young men with cystic fibrosis admitted to the same hospital. With the need to keep five steps away from each other, they end up looking for strength among themselves to deal with everything.

Directed by: Justin Baldoni

Cast: Claire Forlani, Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson, Kimberly Hebert Greg, Moises Arias

USA. 2019. Romance. 106 min.

SATURDAY (15)

Megapix Masters/Great Movies Session

Kung Fu Panda 3

On Saturday the 15th at 10:55 am

Master Shifu retires as a teacher and passes the mission on to Po, who discovers a secret village and begins training the village to combat the villainous Kai’s plans.

Directed by: Alessandro Carloni, Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman

China. USA. 2016. Animation. 88 min.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

On Saturday the 15th at 12:40 pm

Four young turtles live in sewers and are trained in the art of kung-fu by Master Splinter. Faced with the threat of the Destroyer, they must come out of hiding and save the city.

Directed by: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Noel Fisher, Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek

USA. 2014. Police. 101 min.

Breaking rules

On Saturday the 15th at 2:35 pm

Jake Tyler has just moved to Orlando with his family. Unknown and withdrawn at his new school, his situation changes when he faces the most popular boy in the area in a fight.

Directed by: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Sean Faris, Amber Heard, Cam Gigandet, Evan Peters, Djimon Hounsou, Leslie Hope

USA. 2008. Action. 109 min.

Creed: Born To Fight

On Saturday the 15th at 4:45 pm

Adonis Johnson decides to enter the world of professional boxing competitions. After much insistence, he convinces Rocky to be his trainer and, while one fights for glory, the other fights for life.

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashād

USA. 2015. Drama. 130 min.

Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge

On Saturday the 15th at 7:15 pm

Kurt Sloan swears revenge when his brother, kickboxing champion, is defeated and paralyzed in the ring. With the help of master Xian Chow, he will begin a journey of preparation for the fight of his life.

Directed by: David Worth, Mark Disalle

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Chan, Dennis Alexio

USA. 1989. Action. 97 min.

SUNDAY (16)

Special Love is in the Air

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

On Sunday the 16th at 3:05 pm

Married, Bella and Edward discover they are expecting a child. But the baby raises great fears and puts them in a deadly dispute, involving the vampire and werewolf clans.

Directed by: Bill Condon

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2011. Romance. 111 min.

Shrek 2

On Sunday the 16th at 5:15 pm

Fiona’s father discovers that his daughter did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed. Now, Shrek must fight to prove his worth and get his wife back.

Directed by: Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon, Kelly Asbury

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Julie Andrews, Mike Myers, Rupert Everett

USA. 2004. Children. 92 min.

Five Steps From You

On Sunday, the 16th, at 18:55

Stella and Will are two young men with cystic fibrosis admitted to the same hospital. With the need to keep five steps away from each other, they end up looking for strength among themselves to deal with everything.

Directed by: Justin Baldoni

Cast: Claire Forlani, Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson, Kimberly Hebert Greg, Moises Arias

USA. 2019. Romance. 106 min.

WEDNESDAY (19)

Great Characters Are Forever/Powerpix

007 – Operation Skyfall

On Wednesday, the 19th, at 6:30 pm

When shot on a mission, James Bond disappears and is presumed dead. However, when MI6 is bombed and M is targeted by a resourceful enemy, 007 returns to do his duty and protect M while all British intelligence tries to restructure.

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes

USA. UK. 2012. Action. 140 min.

John Wick – Back in the Game

On Wednesday, the 19th, at 21:00

A former hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters who killed his dog and stole everything from him.

Directed by: Chad Stahelski, David Leitch

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, John Leguizamo, Dean Winters

China. USA. UK. 2014. Action. 101 min.

Rambo: Until the End

On Wednesday the 19th at 10:55 pm

Decades after the start of his saga, John Rambo returns to work when his niece is kidnapped. Forced to relive the adrenaline of the past, the war veteran will go to great lengths to eliminate a Mexican cartel.

Directed by: Adrian Grunberg

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal

Bulgaria. Spain. USA. France. Hong Kong. Sweden. 2019. Action. 100 min.