Flu board acts to reassure Diniz and cast after coach’s “outbreak”

Considered one of the most important coaches in Brazil today, Fernando Diniz, considered to take over the Brazilian team after the World Cup, did not “swallow frogs” last Sunday night. After the 2-0 defeat to América-MG at Maracanã, in yet another poor performance by Fluminense, he had a frank conversation with his teammates.

O NETFLU found that, in addition to the discussion around the attitude of the cast on the field in the last games and the promise of handing over the position, in case it was not able to develop a better football for the athlete, the coach also had a conversation with the board. Aware of the importance of the commander for the club, Mário Bittencourt and Angioni had to play the role of firefighters.

The main leaders of Tricolor, in fact, told the coach that there is no chance of firing him and took the opportunity to calm the athletes’ spirits, asking for focus on what they think is most important: guaranteeing direct classification to the 2023 Libertadores.

Coming from three consecutive defeats, Fluminense left the G4 and has not been able to involve its rivals anymore. The team will have a chance to redeem itself this weekend, against Avaí, in Ressacada. Santa Catarina occupy the penultimate position in the Brazilian Championship table.