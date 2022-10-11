Fluminense’s negative sequence calls alert to try to avoid another “2005” in the final stretch of the Brasileirão | fluminense

With seven rounds left to finish the Brasileirão, Fluminense is going through its worst moment of the season and has the warning signal on to not live another “2005” within 2022. 17 years ago, Tricolor also had a drop in performance on the straight final and ended up staying out of Libertadores after being in the classification zone for almost the entire championship.

At that time, the Brasileirão was still disputed by 24 teams, and Fluminense was in the G-4 in 30 of the 42 rounds. The team, directed by coach Abel Braga, had the classification very well underway in the final stretch, until losing the last five games of the championship.

Fluminense lost to Palmeiras in the last round of the 2005 Brazilian

The negative sequence started with a 2-0 defeat in the derby against Vasco in São Januário; saw the score repeat in favor of Atlético-MG at Raulino de Oliveira; was thrashed by Fortaleza by 5 to 1 in Castelão, and lost to Juventude by 2 to 1 playing in São Januário.

In the last round, they still had the advantage of a draw against their competitor Palmeiras in a direct confrontation at Parque Antártica. Fluminense was twice ahead of the scoreboard, with goals from Tuta and Arouca, but took the turn at the end with an own goal from Petkovic (see video above).

Back to the present, Fluminense is going through its biggest instability in this Brasileirão. After three consecutive defeats, he left the G-4 that he had occupied for 12 rounds and dropped to fifth place. The team was in the direct classification zone since the 18th round, when they beat Goiás 3-2 away from home.

Before the negative sequence, Fernando Diniz’s team still dreamed of the title and had some slack in the dispute for a direct spot in Libertadores, but ended up leaving the first four positions and saw other teams like Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG approaching. through the rearview mirror.

If in 2005 the frustration was to stay out of Libertadores, when the Brasileirão had only four spots in the tournament, 17 years later, with the increase in the number of classifieds in the country, the disappointment will be to lose the direct spot for the group stage after having a campaign above expectations.

With the good performance as home team, the “Maracanã factor” was an asset to achieve the dreamed of group stage. If they won the last four games they had left in the stadium, Fluminense would already reach 63 points. With this score, since Brazil won more places in Libertadores in 2016, Tricolor would have guaranteed direct classification in four of the last six years.

In 2021 and 2017, the last ones classified directly were Bragantino and Flamengo, respectively, both with 56 points. In 2016, Atlético-MG took the last spot with 62, and in 2019 it was São Paulo’s turn, with exactly 63 points.

The only years in which 63 points would not guarantee the direct classification were 2020 and 2018. In the last season, Fluminense himself took the last spot with 64 points, while Grêmio, two years earlier, stamped the spot with 66.

But with the defeat to América-MG, Fluminense will now only be able to reach 60 points with the games at Maracanã and will need to score away from home to not take risks. Starting with the next match, against the vice-lantern Avaí on Sunday, at 19h (Brasilia time), in Ressacada.

Games remaining at Maracanã:

Fluminense vs Botafogo

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo

Fluminense vs Goiás

Remaining away games:

Avail vs Fluminense – Hangover

Corinthians vs Fluminense – Neo Química Arena

Ceará vs Fluminense – Castelao

Bragantino vs Fluminense – Nabi Abi Chedid

The team, however, comes from six games without a win outside Rio de Janeiro (in that period, they won a classic as a visitor against Flamengo, but in a match played at Maracanã). The last victory away from the state was 1-0 over Fortaleza, in the Copa do Brasil, at the end of July.

Despite the victory of Carioca after 10 years, and reaching the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, the early eliminations in the Pré-Libertadores and in the group stage of the Sudamericana frustrated the fans. The good campaign in the Brazilian can “save the year”, but for many tricolors only in case of direct classification to the group stage.

*With data from the Spy Statistical.

