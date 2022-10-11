Former Real Madrid player defines Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Guardiola in autobiography

Ex-player analysis in his report on teammates reached Raúl González

Marked by his performance in the title of Champions League of 2005 with the Liverpool, Dudek spent four years in the Real Madrid at the end of your career.

The former goalkeeper released his autobiography, with some excerpts being released this Monday (10). AND the Pole spared no criticism of great characters in world football. One of the names criticized was Lionel Messi.

“Messi was a provocateur, just like his coach Pep Guardiola. They were always willing to annoy you and managed to do it perfectly. I heard Messi saying such rude things to Pepe and Sergio Ramos that it’s hard to believe that it could come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly.”

Not even his former teammates escaped criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, was called egocentric compared to Raúl González.

“Raúl González was very arrogant, but in general I can say that he was normal. (Christian) Ronaldo is an egocentric, with an enormous desire to win, which is often not welcomed from the outside. I think I would rather lose 0-1 than win 5-0 without scoring.”

Between 2007 and 2011, Dudek was notable for being Iker Casillas’ immediate substitute, having won an edition of LaLiga is King’s Cup.

