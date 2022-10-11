‘Friends’ David Schwimmer Calls Kanye West Anti-Semitic”: “He’s a Fanatic” – Who

+



David Schwimmer protests against Kanye West (Photo: Getty Images)

David Schwimmer, the Ross of the series Friends, used his profile on Instagram to protest against Kanye West’s anti-Semitic statements. The 55-year-old actor, who is Jewish, used an image written “bye”, goodbye in English, with the same typography of the “Ye” adopted by Kanye in his business to call Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband a fanatic.

“Anti-Semitism is on the rise globally. Jews make up just 2.4% of the US population, but they are victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes,” Schwimmer said, citing a link to a report. of the FBI with this data. “Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there is no doubt that he is a fanatic. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews,” said the actor.

“If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are a racist. If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye for his divisive, ignorant and anti-Semitic words, we are complicit. Silence is complicity,” concluded Schwimmer, who did not open the post comments, but received likes of approval from friends like Jennifer Aniston, Rachel from friends.

Kanye had content from his Instagram account deleted and actions restricted for violating the platform’s policies. The 45-year-old singer even published on his profile an alleged exchange of messages with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which he accused his colleague of being controlled by Jews. The post was removed, and on Twitter Kanye hinted that Jews would be a threat to the national security of the United States. Twitter also restricted the rapper’s account after that.

In his Oct. 8 tweet, Kanye wrote, “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I’m going to [usar] ´’death con 3 against the Jewish people”, using the military term referring to the level of security in which the US is in relation to threats, external or internal. black people are Jewish, too. You guys are kidding me and trying to take down anyone who opposes your agenda,” he stated.

