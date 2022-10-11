From plan B, the solution at Botafogo: Tiquinho Soares has a higher goal average than Erison, Zahavi and Ojeda

the fan of Botafogoat the time, was frustrated with the departure of the top scorer erison to Estoril, on loan, and with Eran’s failed negotiations Zahavi and Martin ojeda, formerly taken for granted. These moves, however, were essential for the arrival of a reinforcement that was not very well known, but that is commanding the white-and-white attack.

Tiquinho Soares was announced by Botafogo on the last day of the transfer window and, since he debuted, he has impressive numbers. With four balls in the net (against Coritiba, Palmeiras, Avaí and São Paulo) in seven games, the white shirt nine has a higher goal average than Erison, at Estoril, Zahavi, at Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Ojeda, at Godoy Cruz. .

The Israeli, ex-PSV, scored four times in nine appearances, while the Argentine played 18 games and scored four goals. The 23-year-old Brazilian has a ball in the net for Estoril in five matches. All this data is from the opening of the transfer window on July 18th.

AVERAGE OF GOALS:

Tiquinho (Botafogo): 0.57

Erison (Estoril): 0.2

Zahavi (Maccabi Tel-Aviv): 0.44

Ojeda (Godoy Cruz): 0.22

In the Brasileirão, his average is also higher than that of the top scorer Erison. The former Brazil player from Pelotas scored seven goals in 21 games, with 0.33 goals per game. While Tiquinho, considered the board’s plan B, has 0.57 (G/J).

Although he has 13 years of professional career, Tiquinho was unknown in national football. With stints in América-RN, Botafogo-PB, CSP, Sousa, Caicó, Cerâmica and Pelotas, the striker only came to stand out in Portugal, when he transferred in 2015 to Nacional-POR.

It is no wonder that Botafogo president Durcésio Mello revealed, in an interview with the Glorioso Connection podcast, that he did not know Tiquinho Soares before he reinforced the club for the rest of the season.

– I don’t know any, I haven’t seen them play yet. Lucas Fernandes I liked it, Marçal too. Those are good. But Tiquinho I got a scolding from John Textor. I told him when I was still negotiating: “Tiquinho?!” Who is Tiquinho?!”. Then, he said: “If you don’t know Tiquinho, you don’t know anything about football“. So I don’t understand anything about football. I had never heard of Tiquinho,” he said.

From Nacional, the Paraibano went to Vitória de Guimarães, where he scored nine goals in 22 matches. Before arriving in Porto, where he consolidated his career and won titles. Tiquinho also played for Tianjin Teda FC, from China, and Olympiacos, from Greece, until he had his first big challenge on national soil defending the colors of Glorioso.

Tiquinho seems to have brought the good phase to the team from Rio, since he entered the field for the first time, against Fortaleza, in Castelão, Bota accumulated five victories, with four goals from the center forward. And his performance makes the Libertadores dream possible.