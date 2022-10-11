‘Future Seleo shirt 9’

With three goals scored in the last four games for Corinthians, center forward Yuri Alberto fell in Fiel’s favor. This Monday, the player was praised by another athlete who built a beautiful trajectory at the Parque São Jorge club.

In an exclusive interview with My Helmthe former defender Leandro Castan did not spare praise for the Corinthians striker. In the analysis, Castán explained the reasons that make the shirt 9 a great highlight and even predicted a future spot in the Brazilian National Team for Yuri Alberto

“For me, the player who is making the difference is Yuri Alberto. the guy who was the missing nine, that modern guy, who annoys the defender, annoys the opponent and scores. Having Yuri Alberto also made Róger Guedes grow a lot, they are playing very well. In my opinion, it was the great signing of that window”, opened the former player.

“Usually, the attackers who bother when the ball is released don’t have a lot of quality. But Yuri is different, he scores, he bothers, but when he has the ball he knows how to score, he’s a coach. I believe it is the future shirt 9 of the national team“, finished.

For Corinthians, Castán was instrumental in winning the 2011 Brazilian Championship and the 2012 Copa Libertadores. Yuri Alberto, in turn, could win his first title for Timão in the coming weeks, as the team decides the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo on the 12th and 19th of October.

