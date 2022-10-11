Gal Gadot sees script ready to star in ‘Cleopatra’

Actress Gal Gadot (‘Wonder Woman’) confirmed that the production in which she will live Cleopatra is still standing. In an interview with the website collidershe revealed that the script is ready to be filmed.







“Cleopatra is definitely still happening. We have an amazing script and I can’t wait to celebrate and bring her story to the big screen.”

When it was made last year, the announcement of the new film about the Queen of Egypt, starring an actress not only white, but Israeli, generated a wave of protests on social media.

For starters, there was the accusation of “whitewashing”, a practice cultivated by Hollywood for decades to represent people of different ethnicities with white interpreters. The most recent films about ancient Egypt, “Exodus: Gods and Kings” (2014) and “Gods of Egypt” (2016), have faced the same denunciation, but since then campaigns have become increasingly strong for the practice to be closed, under threat of boycott and box office failure.

But the problem would be amplified with the specific casting of Gadot, an Israeli actress, a country that 50 years ago waged war against Egypt. More radical opinions called the choice an affront, with Muslim social media users recalling Gadot’s military service in Israel’s armed forces.

Amid the controversy, the interpreter of ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017) limited herself to highlighting on Twitter that the film would tell the “story for the first time through the eyes of women, both behind and in front of the cameras”.

Written by Laeta Kalogridis (creator of “Altered Carbon”), the new film will be directed by Patty Jenkins, who worked with Gadot on ‘Wonder Woman’.

Laeta Kalogridis, by the way, took up the fight on social media by saying that Cleopatra was not black or, at the limit, “African”. She came out after South African writer James Hall, a white man who has written seven books on Africa, lamented the alleged racism of Gadot’s lineup. “Hollywood always casts white American actresses like the Queen of the Nile. For once, they can’t find an African actress?” tweeted the author, who did not research the origin of the production’s interpreter, calling her an American.

The screenwriter retorted the comments by saying only, “Incredibly excited to have the chance to tell the story of Cleopatra, my favorite Ptolemaic pharaoh and arguably the most famous Greco-Macedonian woman in history,” she wrote. And the post was retweeted by Gadot, without adding comments on the topic.

Of Greek descent, Kalogridis learned in school that the 1st century BC Egyptian ruler was a descendant of Ptolemy, the Macedonian general of Emperor Alexander the Great. By the way, Kalogridis was also a screenwriter for the film “Alexander”, directed by Oliver Stone in 2004.

She claims that the men of the Ptolemaic dynasty were obsessed with Greece and only married Greek women, which ensured a white genetic inheritance for Cleopatra, queen who reigned in one of the greatest Hellenistic cities of the ancient world, Alexandria, founded in Egypt by Alexander. , and which housed the largest library, the largest lighthouse and the largest urban Jewish community of its time. Jews, Greeks, and Egyptians coexisted simultaneously in Egypt before and after Cleopatra, until the Persian invasion, which only took place about 600 years after the queen’s death.

By the way, as soon as arguments began about Cleopatra being Greek, social media also reacted, complaining that, then, a Greek actress should play her.

There are no other casting, production, or filming details. But Disney recently pulled “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” the movie that Jenkins would make next, from its calendar,

The production of the Cleopatra film is in charge of Paramount.

