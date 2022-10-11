Galoppo purchase in São Paulo was made with ‘guarantee contract’

In July of this year, the Sao Paulo announced the signing of Giuliano Galoppo, who used to play at Banfield. The Argentine arrived in the squad being seen as the most expensive signing in the entire history of the club, which raised a question: what was behind his negotiation, given the R$ 700 million debt that the club is going through?

As determined by THROW!, São Paulo has a US$ 6 million (about R$ 31.1 million) guarantee contract for the creation of a fund. This fund would have some marketing properties inserted into it, such as SPFCPlay revenue, plates, among other related points.

For this fund to be active, it would have to go through a series of bureaucratic stages in order to reach the fundraising stage. Tricolor, in turn, would already be in this final stage.

Galoppo would have been hired only with the guarantee contract, without the cash on hand. Also as reported to the THROW!the main justification linked to this would be the fact that the transfer window was close to closing in the period that the player arrived in São Paulo, so the club saw a good opportunity to start the reformulation of the squad for the next season and took advantage of it.

according to what the THROW! previously raised, Galoppo’s payment was made through a system of quotas to sponsors and cryptocurrencies.

– It was a quota system. Basically, marketing gathered everyone who is already with us and proposed an increase in transfers in exchange for greater exposure and the right to use Galoppo’s image – he told L! a source from within Morumbi.

The player was found by the Tricolor analysis team and was seen by the board as the ideal athlete to replace Gabriel Sara, sold to Norwich, England. With this need, it was necessary to act during the transfer window.

O L! also found that, in fact, the value of Galoppo is well below US$ 6 million (about R$ 31.1 million). In addition, São Paulo would have all payments up to date with Banfield. The difference captured will be applied in the way that finance and football consider most appropriate.

The arrival of the Argentine was questioned in these days when the financial chaos of the Tricolor came to light.

O L! raised that São Paulo managed to reduce the debt with the squad from R$ 18 million to R$ 3 million. Up to two months of image rights for some players and other gloves and awards remain delayed.

To try to solve the problem, there will be a search for the anticipation of revenue from sales of players revealed by the club in European football.

There was an expectation that the sale of Gabriel Sara for BRL 60 million to Norwich, and the nearly BRL 110 million from the transfers of Antony and Casemiro to Manchester United would be enough to settle the debts. But the installment of the values ​​got in the way of the plans.

In Antony’s case, Tricolor will receive the amount in five years – not necessarily in equal installments. The amounts of Casemiro (about R$ 10 million) and Gabriel Sara will be deposited in the next three years.

After the match in Belo Horizonte (MG), football director Carlos Belmonte explained the tricolor situation.

– In fact, when we have a defeat like the one we had, which hurts everyone, it ends up being natural for the fans to be unhappy. Then there are absurd attacks, like saying the players were discussing animals before the match against Independiente del Valle. First of all, it was decided almost two months ago. And to make it even clearer, the level of character that this squad has here, we didn’t even pay for the win that took us to the final, against Atlético-GO. It was not paid because we are going through a difficult time. But it will be paid – he said, to the channel ‘Sportv’.

HELLO! also found out from Morumbi sources that one of the reasons for the delay in the payment of the animal for the classification to the South American final and that there has not yet been the transfer of the award by Conmebol.