Game of Thrones stars reunite at Lena Headey’s wedding to Ozark star Marc Menchaca

the actress of War of ThronesLena Headey, married her partner, the star of ozarkMarc Menchaca, at a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Photos shared online showed the bride in a sleeveless, high-neck dress that featured a plunging neckline and backless design.

Headey also wore a floral headdress and a veil in her hair. For his part, Menchaca looked elegant in a navy blue suit complemented by a wide-brimmed beige hat.

The couple got married surrounded by friends and family, including actors from the HE PICKED UP: Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley and Sophie Turner with her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony would have taken place on Thursday (October 6).

Actors Headey and Menchaca started dating in 2020. Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2012, with whom she shares 12-year-old son Wylie.

Headey also has a seven-year-old daughter named Teddy from a relationship with Dan Cadan.

Headey and Menchaca’s wedding photos quickly went viral on social media with fans praising the bride’s appearance.

“Happy for you Queen Cersei,” wrote one person, referring to Headey’s role as Cersei Lannister in War of Thrones.

Another person joked, “I just hope she treats her well because she has a very passionate army looking out for her.”

A third person said, “I love how Lena is the most expressive and joyful person.”

In a 2019 interview, Headey said the sunday times who believes refusing to have sex with Harvey Weinstein may have had a negative impact on his career.

“After it was discovered that he was a scoundrel, on a bigger scale than I knew, I started thinking, ‘Fuck it, maybe because I didn’t sleep with him, it affected a decade of my professional life,'” she said. . she said.

She continued: “Because I did two jobs for Miramax [la compañía cinematográfica fundada por Weinstein] before these incidents, and after that there was nothing.”