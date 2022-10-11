Gamers X Windows 11: Microsoft gives a tip to speed up PC

In recent months, Microsoft has been working hard to convince gamers to migrate to Windows 11. Even after updates and optimizations to improve performance in the operating system, the public does not forget the initial problems presented by Windows when running some games .

In a post on its official blog, Microsoft taught some simple tips to improve gaming performance on Windows 11. According to the post, disabling the “Memory Integrity” and “VMP” (Virtual Machine Platform) features will result in in more fluid and enjoyable gameplay for players.

Controls are relatively easy to disable. In the case of Memory Integrity, simply go to the “Start Menu”, search for “Core Isolation” in the search box and then disable the “Memory Integrity” toggle.

To disable VMP just go to the “Start Menu”, search for “Windows Features” and then select the “Turn Windows Features On or Off” option when the search results are displayed. Then, just look for the “Virtual Machine Platform” option and uncheck it.

“Gamers who want to prioritize performance have the option to turn these features off during gameplay and turn them on again when they’re done playing,” the company said. On the other hand, Microsoft warns that, as these are security features, the device may be vulnerable and recommends that the features be activated after gameplay.

Recently, a survey conducted by Steam revealed that, albeit slowly, Windows 10 users are migrating to the latest version of the operating system – which has gradually gained more fans in recent months.

Windows 11 is far from reaching the popularity of its predecessor, but the numbers presented by Valve’s gaming platform show a more encouraging scenario for Microsoft.