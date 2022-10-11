GeForce RTX 4090 hits 520 FPS at 8K running Overwatch 2

And 60+ FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 in 8K with DLSS 3

Since the announcement of the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA has focused on showing the hundreds of frames that your new high-end video card is capable of delivering. A lot of this happens because of DLSS 3, but not always, as shown in the review by The Tech Chap, which managed to 500+ FPS in Overwatch 2 running at 8K.

It is easy to say that this resolution is not the focus of gamers, as the technology for this is still very expensive. But the youtuber shows us what to expect from the best in the hardware market, in addition to a $3,500 8K TV.

The youtuber’s machine was equipped with an AMD AM5 system, with ASUS ROG Maximus X670E Hero motherboard, Ryzen 9 7950X, 32GB DDR5-6200 and GeForce RTX 4090. He tested Cyberpunk 2077, Flight Simulator, Call of Duty games Warzone, Forza Horizon 5, Overwatch 2 and even Crysis (Remastered).

RTX 4090 does well even without DLSS 3 compared to RTX 3090

Their tests involved a direct comparison with the RTX 3090, using both DLSS 2.1 and DLSS 3, exclusive to the RTX 40, in addition to games that do not have any support for NVIDIA technology, such as Forza Horizon, Overwatch 2 and Crysis.

The highlight is Overwatch 2. The game was set to the maximum graphics preset, and the RTX 4090 managed to reach 520 FPS with the Blizzard game in 8K, while the RTX 3090 reached 217 FPS. At 4K, the RTX 3090 came close to 250 FPS, a result far below what the next high-end GPU delivers.

The firepower of the RTX 4090 is also proven in Forza Horizon 5, with the graphics card delivering an average of 75 FPS with the game set to max at 8K, and almost 150 FPS at 4K. Both results are almost double what the RTX 3090 is capable of delivering.

When it comes to DLSS 3 and DLSS 2.1, running on the RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 respectively, the difference between the two GPUs is still big. The RTX 4090 can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 8K, with graphics and ray tracing maxed out, averaging 65 FPS.

The smallest difference between the two graphics cards was in Crysis Remastered in 4K, with the RTX 4090 delivering 12 FPS more than the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA’s new Ada Lovelace architecture makes its market debut tomorrow (12) with the arrival of GeForce RTX 4090.

