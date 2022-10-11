Globo reporter is called ‘Maria Chuteira’ for photo with Palmeiras player and rebels: ‘Disgust’ | Sport



Gabriela Ribeiro interviewing Endrick, from Palmeiras – Reproduction

Gabriela Ribeiro interviewing Endrick, from Palmeirasreproduction

Published 10/10/2022 16:59

Rio – The reporter Gabriela Ribeiro, from TV Globo, made an outburst on her social networks this Monday. The journalist said she was receiving attacks because of a photo she posted with young Endrick, a Palmeiras striker. Some netizens even called her “Maria Chuteira”.

And reporting is no use, see? It’s every DM I report that Instagram just says “we don’t have time to review, block this account and life that goes on”. But deep down I just keep thinking about the disgrace that these people’s lives are, get out — Gabriela Ribeiro (@ribeirogabriela) October 10, 2022 “You post a professional photo on YOUR Instagram account. In the comments, asshole calling her “Maria Chuira”, a good citizen saying that “I would eat easy”, people saying that I want to appear more than the player (my Instagram account, mind you ) Man, what a disgrace. And reporting is no use, see? It’s every DM I report that Instagram just says “we don’t have time to analyze, block this account and life that goes on.” But deep down I just keep thinking about the misfortune that it’s these people’s lives, get out,” wrote Gabriela.

In the image shared by Gabriela, she appears interviewing Endrick after the debut of the boy, only 16 years old, in the professional team of Palmeiras, last Thursday, against Coritiba. On the occasion, the player moved the journalist when talking about the death of his grandfather and the expectation for his career.