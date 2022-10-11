Globo reporter receives insults on social networks and vents: ‘Disgust’







Gabriela Ribeiro worked on coverage of the match between Palmeiras and Coritiba (Photo: Personal Archive) Photo: Launch!

Journalist Gabriela Ribeiro, from Grupo Globo, went through an unpleasant situation on social networks in the last week. After publishing a photo interviewing the Palmeiras striker Endrick, the reporter received sexist comments. On Twitter, the woman vented.

– You post professional photo on your Instagram account. In the comments, assholes calling him ‘Maria soccer shoes’, good citizens saying that ‘I would eat easily’, people saying that I want to appear more than the player (my Instagram account, mind you). Man, I’m sorry – wrote Gabriela.

– And reporting is no use, see? It’s every DM I report that Instagram just says ‘we don’t have time to review, block this account and life goes on’. But deep down I just keep thinking about the disgrace that is the life of these people, get out – completed the journalist.

The photo was published by Gabriela last Friday. The reporter was responsible for Endrick’s first interview as a professional player. The 16-year-old striker debuted for Palmeiras last Thursday, against Coritiba, in a 4-0 rout at Allianz Parque.

