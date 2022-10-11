Google announces features for Docs, Meet, Calendar and other apps

Google announced this Tuesday (11), during the Next 2022 event, news for cloud collaboration services, which are applications that can be worked on in the cloud, such as Docs. In addition to the text editing software, Presentations, Meet, Gmail, Calendar and others will receive new tools.

According to the company, the new features will serve to build more effective communications between work teams, students and other audiences. Among the novelties, Google Meet will receive automatic framing and transcripts, personalized emojis and threading conversations in Chat, for example.

Check out what’s new according to each platform that allows collaboration in the cloud below:

Google Docs

building blocks : they allow organizations to create document templates with commonly used information;

: they allow organizations to create document templates with commonly used information; Variables: The functionality will allow users to create variable elements that can be changed, such as customer names and contract numbers, which will be changed in single fields.

Google Slides

speaker highlight: The novelty will highlight the speaker in Presentations, allowing presenters to create a preview so that their video feeds appear within the content itself and not next to it.

Google Meet

Assign conference rooms to themed rooms in Meet;

Control slides directly in Meet;

Complementary mode: Companion mode features on Google Meet will be coming to mobile devices and adding meeting room check-in. With the update, people will be able to use a device of their choice and will soon display their own name next to the conference room name.

Google Calendar

Workplace Reminders: Highlights will help admins encourage people to set their workplaces so colleagues can better coordinate meetings;

Client-side encryption in Gmail and Calendar: Now available in Meet and Docs, the protection model is coming to Gmail and Calendar to strengthen data confidentiality.

chat