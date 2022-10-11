Google Assistant will offer emotional support to those who feel sad

On this World Mental Health Day, October 10, Google Assistant will offer phrases of emotional support to those who need help. Part of the “I’m here for you” initiative, the function provides a set of answers to help users in moments of sadness and loneliness, explains Google.

When speaking to Assistant phrases such as “Ok Google, I feel alone” or “Ok Google, I feel sad”, the program will return phrases of comfort and well-being to encourage the user. Answers include advice on self-knowledge, encouragement, and maintaining old relationships.







The project “I’m here for you” was born in 2020, at the beginning of the covid-19. According to Google, the commands “Ok Google, I feel alone” became more frequent between August 2019 and August 2020 — and continue to do so today.

helping those in need

“We realized that in addition to commands to set alarms and play music, many people were also telling the Google Assistant that they felt sad and lonely, and we decided to create responses that give people quick access to information, especially when they need it most.” , comments the Head of Marketing for Google Assistant for Latin America, Maia Mau.

At the end of each of the support messages, the virtual assistant reinforces the importance of seeking professional help in times of need. “Google understands the role technology plays in people’s well-being and understands that technology has a duty to improve everyone’s lives,” the company explains.

