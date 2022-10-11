Grazi’s role and how fake news is born mark

The premiere of “Travessia” (TV Globo), tonight, was praised by the public. Apart from the hologram technology at the beginning of the plot, the scenes of Deborah (Grazi Massafera) and Chiara (Jade Picon) and how Brisa (Lucy Alves) suffers from fake news were praised by the public on social media.
The beginning of the plot moved Twitter with criticism of the virtual reality presented in the scenes in which Deborah (Grazi Massafera) tests clothes with an avatar and when Guerra (Humberto Martins) is surprised with a hologram of his father in a toast.
On social networks, the technologies presented in “Travessia” were “rude” and looked like “Mutantes” — a telenovela by competitor RecordTV in which they explore the transformation of characters into monsters.
Grazi Massafera stands out as Deborah
Actress Grazi Massafera’s performance in the role of Deborah drew praise from TV drama fans. She was singled out as the protagonist of the first episode, for simply having participated in the main cases.
In the plot, the artist had a relationship with Guerra, betrayed him with Moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi), became pregnant with Chiara (Jade Picon) and starred in shacks with Guerra in search of money after not having a romance with her lover. The tragic end of the character in a car accident also moved the public on social media.
birth of chiara
Jade Picon’s official debut as Chiara in “Travessia” took place at the end of the first chapter.
After the airing of the story of the death of her mother, Deborah, the character of the former participant of “BBB 22” is taken home and ends up being created only by Guerra.
The plot explored photos of Jade Picon in her childhood and some close-ups of photos and videos that are very similar to her daily life.
Reunion of Helo and Stênio
Teledramaturgy fans went wild with the appearances of the characters Helô and Stênio.
The couple from the soap opera “Salve Jorge” was brought by the writer Gloria Perez to the plot of “Travessia. The detail, however, is that they are no longer together.
The public did not hide that it wants to see Helô and Stênio together, again, in Gloria Perez’s new plot.
Birth of fake news against Brisa
The final part of the first chapter of “Travessia” was also praised by the public on the internet for showing how fake news is born.
In the story, two boys exchange the photo of a child kidnapper for the image of the face of the character Brisa (Lucy Alves) and share it on social networks — this first step shows how the plot will make the character have to give up her life in Maranhão. not to end up lynched.
“Travessia” is written by Gloria Perez and has artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho. The soap opera airs from Monday to Saturday, from 9:30 pm (Brasília time), on TV Globo.