Grazi’s role and how fake news is born mark

The premiere of “Travessia” (TV Globo), tonight, was praised by the public. Apart from the hologram technology at the beginning of the plot, the scenes of Deborah (Grazi Massafera) and Chiara (Jade Picon) and how Brisa (Lucy Alves) suffers from fake news were praised by the public on social media.

The beginning of the plot moved Twitter with criticism of the virtual reality presented in the scenes in which Deborah (Grazi Massafera) tests clothes with an avatar and when Guerra (Humberto Martins) is surprised with a hologram of his father in a toast.

On social networks, the technologies presented in “Travessia” were “rude” and looked like “Mutantes” — a telenovela by competitor RecordTV in which they explore the transformation of characters into monsters.

Grazi Massafera stands out as Deborah

Actress Grazi Massafera’s performance in the role of Deborah drew praise from TV drama fans. She was singled out as the protagonist of the first episode, for simply having participated in the main cases.

In the plot, the artist had a relationship with Guerra, betrayed him with Moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi), became pregnant with Chiara (Jade Picon) and starred in shacks with Guerra in search of money after not having a romance with her lover. The tragic end of the character in a car accident also moved the public on social media.

Grazi Massafera steals the spotlight from the entire first chapter. Débora was a more than special participation, it was iconic. Wow! Grazi Massafera, Rodrigo Lombardi and Humberto Martins delivered everything in the scenes. #Crossing pic.twitter.com/ckFXOiJri4 — Gabriel Oliveira (@booyfromrio) October 11, 2022

birth of chiara

Jade Picon’s official debut as Chiara in “Travessia” took place at the end of the first chapter.

After the airing of the story of the death of her mother, Deborah, the character of the former participant of “BBB 22” is taken home and ends up being created only by Guerra.

The plot explored photos of Jade Picon in her childhood and some close-ups of photos and videos that are very similar to her daily life.

Guys I loved the outbreak lol

Lots to like and comment here on twitter and insta, help?? Is Jade Picon really killer?

Come Chiara #Crossing — Me?? (@liliimariaa) October 11, 2022

Reunion of Helo and Stênio

Teledramaturgy fans went wild with the appearances of the characters Helô and Stênio.

The couple from the soap opera “Salve Jorge” was brought by the writer Gloria Perez to the plot of “Travessia. The detail, however, is that they are no longer together.

The public did not hide that it wants to see Helô and Stênio together, again, in Gloria Perez’s new plot.

I already want the return of stenio running after helo for yesterday — (@onlyeugt) October 11, 2022

Birth of fake news against Brisa

The final part of the first chapter of “Travessia” was also praised by the public on the internet for showing how fake news is born.

In the story, two boys exchange the photo of a child kidnapper for the image of the face of the character Brisa (Lucy Alves) and share it on social networks — this first step shows how the plot will make the character have to give up her life in Maranhão. not to end up lynched.

that the assembly of the kids was rough is clear.

but this is more real than we think. badly made montages spread all over the world and a lot of people fall for it. fake news that circulate are not just the well-crafted ones.

I WANT JUSTICE IN THIS SHIT#Crossing pic.twitter.com/lc55NUWiZ5 — Ash (@ashb4nks) October 11, 2022

#Crossing It looks like it’s going to be very good, I liked the first chapter. The scene of the boy sharing the protagonist’s fake news was very well thought out and executed. — dizzego ? (@dizego) October 11, 2022

The worst thing is that this fucking Fake News is super real and brutally affects the lives of many people, especially in the current moment of our country. And it is worth remembering that the story of Brisa is based on real events but with a tragic ending.#Crossing pic.twitter.com/N5m9Hxxswa — Commenting (@Comenta72134206) October 11, 2022

If the direction put Lucy herself doing this position of the photo of the girl they took, it would convince more, but it’s that thing: what else is around is who believes in Fake News and it’s this discussion that Glorinha wants to take #Crossing pic.twitter.com/pQWaF1hqQl — Allyson Maciel (@allmaciel) October 11, 2022

“Travessia” is written by Gloria Perez and has artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho. The soap opera airs from Monday to Saturday, from 9:30 pm (Brasília time), on TV Globo.