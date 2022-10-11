“Green will have to win back our trust,” reveals Kevon Looney

Coach Steve Kerr’s trusted man, Kevon Looney spoke about the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. After this Sunday’s game (9), between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, the pivot commented on the whole situation. In addition, Looney said that the veteran will have work to regain the confidence of the group.

“Green has to work to regain our trust, but I think he’s willing to do that. It’s been different and complicated. A lot has happened since I got here, but we’ve always been together. In addition, we are always able to take care of it internally. Now that everything has become public, the situation has changed. Anyway, public perception has a huge weight on how people act and make their decisions,” said the 26-year-old athlete.

Recently, Green punched Poole in the face during a workout. In fact, an internal video of the confusion was released by the portal TMZ Sports. That way, the veteran is out of Warriors activities until further notice.

However, Looney also said he believes the team has the right leaders to handle situations like this. Although Green, one of those leaders, is responsible for all the fuss, the franchise has Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry to appease tempers in the locker room.

In addition, coach Steve Kerr has already proven himself to be a good crisis manager. In fact, this situation is nothing new for him. In 1995, when he was a player, Kerr was punched by Michael Jordan during Chicago Bulls practice. Even so, he won three titles alongside basketball’s greatest star.

However, the center forward’s future is uncertain. After all, as Kevon Looney said so well, it won’t be easy for Draymond Green to regain the trust of his teammates. However, the veteran went public and apologized to Poole and the cast.

Defending NBA champions, the Warriors are looking to add one more title to their recent dynasty. Therefore, the team tries to overcome the case and unite the cast again.

Green x Poole

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! sports, the altercation was the product of an alleged change in Poole’s behavior. According to the journalist, some Warriors players were angry with the situation and, therefore, Green ended up expressing his frustrations.

However, trying to refute this information, Iguodala used his official profile on twitter to defuse the fight and defend Jordan Poole. “What we’re not going to do is talk nonsense about my boy Poole. He is a boy of good character. I don’t want to know the rest. straight from the source”.

In addition, it is worth remembering that both Green and Poole have contracts expiring at the end of the season. In other words, the tension of the negotiations seems to be impacting the duo.

