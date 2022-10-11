Gustavo Mosquito, Adson or Ramiro? See numbers of candidates for Corinthians titleholder | Corinthians

Corinthians arrives for the first game of the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo, on Wednesday, at 9:45 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, with a doubt in the lineup.

While ten positions seem to be defined in the head of coach Vítor Pereira, one of them is still a topic of discussion among fans: the right winger.

After all, will Gustavo Mosquito or Adson play this Wednesday? And Ramiro, who was used again by the coach, is it an option?

Coach and commission are a mystery for now and give no indication of which way they will go.

Timão is still training on Tuesday afternoon, and the lineup should be announced to athletes between tonight and Wednesday morning.

The possible escalation has Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Ramiro), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Below, you can see the numbers of the three players:

Gustavo Mosquito – the favorite

At the age of 25, the striker starts ahead for a spot in the team. Fast and specialist in short dribbles, he gives Corinthians the characteristic of depth, always looking for duels and crosses.

There are 46 games in the year, with five goals and four assists. He started at 25.

In the Copa do Brasil, he started three of the six games he participated, the last of them in the 3-0 victory against Fluminense, in the semifinal. He played 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Juventude, in a game in which he made a serious mistake and handed Juve the second goal.

1 of 4 Gustavo Mosquito celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Botafogo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gustavo Mosquito celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Botafogo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

At 22, he appears as the main competitor for the vacancy. Because he is left-handed, he has the characteristic of always dribbling inwards, losing the chance to seek the runner. He is also fast and has a short dribble. Unlike Mosquito, he gives the team buoyancy and fills the midfield to rotate the ball.

There are 47 games in the year, with five goals and two assists. He started in 26.

In the Copa do Brasil, he started five of the eight games in which he participated – that is, he entered all of the alvinegra campaign. He started in the 2-1 victory against Athletico, leaving in the second half. He had a leading role in the 3-0 against Fluminense, when he came on, he provided an assist for Giuliano’s goal and even arranged the cross that forced Felipe Melo to score an own goal.

2 of 4 Adson in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Adson at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

With a contract until the end of the year, Ramiro was not bought in the mid-year window and ended up being reinstated to the squad to give greater volume to the group. At 29 years old, he has drawn the attention of the coaching staff for his fierce spirit in training and games.

He started against Athletico, on Saturday, and suffered the penalty for Róger Guedes’ goal. The good performance made journalists point out the athlete as a real option for Vítor Pereira.

There are only seven games a year, all as a second midfielder. In the past, however, he has been selected on the right wing by Tiago Nunes at Corinthians and also by Renato Gaúcho in the Grêmio years.

3 of 4 Ramiro in Corinthians vs Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Ramiro in Corinthians vs Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

