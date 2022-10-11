Guto Ferreira evaluates grass in the Baixada and believes Coritiba is in difficulty: “Faster floor” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira believes that Coritiba will have difficulties to adapt to the synthetic turf at Arena da Baixada, in the classic Atletiba.

The duel is scheduled for next Sunday, at 19h, for the Brazilian Championship.

In the coach’s view, the main problem lies in the speed of the game, which, according to him, is faster than on natural grass.

We will have difficulties with the type of lawn. It’s a faster floor and they’re used to it. But there’s nothing to do” — Said Guto Ferreira, in a press conference.

The Arena da Baixada grass was installed by Atlético-PR in 2016, as an alternative to the problems in caring for the natural one. It is Fifa certified and has coconut fiber as its base material, which leaves the floor identical to the natural one.

Despite understanding that there is a difference, the captain does not intend to carry out any training on a synthetic turf, but will try to adapt the work at Graciosa’s CT.

– There is nothing similar for us to train. It’s wetting our floor and working on it – highlighted coach Alviverde.

Since the installation of the synthetic floor, the teams have faced each other 12 times. Coritiba won four, drew two and was defeated six times.

Athletico and Coritiba start week of classic Atletiba with opposite goals

Brazilian Championship Table

1 of 2 Athletico Stadium has synthetic grass since 2016, — Photo: Athletico Athletico Stadium has synthetic grass since 2016, — Photo: Athletico

Coritiba has a free week to prepare for the classic Atletiba. In Serie A, Coxa is in 15th place and has one less game to play. Currently, the team is four points clear of the relegation zone.

Athletico vs Coritiba: 10/16, Sunday, 7pm – Arena da Baixada

São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi

Coritiba vs Internacional: 10/23, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira

Fortaleza vs Coritiba: 10/27, Thursday, 7pm – Castelão