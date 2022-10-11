Haaland Reveals Fitness Secrets: Beef Heart and Liver, Sunbathing and Filtered Water | international football

To maintain his incredible goal average and achieve impressive marks in his beginnings at Manchester City, striker Haaland pays close attention to his health. What are the secrets of good shape? A diet with beef heart and liver, sunlight when waking up and filtered water.

The details of the healthy routine were revealed by the player in the documentary Haaland: the big decisionfrom the Norwegian streaming service viaplay. The recordings were made between February and July of this year, until he completed the transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City.

At one point in the production, Haaland goes to his fridge and takes out two pieces of frozen meat: a beef heart and a beef liver. He hands them over to Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former Norwegian player and director of the documentary. And he claims that he cares about the origin of what he eats.

– I care about taking care of my body and I think eating quality food and as local as possible is the most important thing. Many things influence health. For example, people say that eating meat is unhealthy. OK. What meat? The meat you eat at McDonalds or the meat you eat from the local cows that graze there? says Haaland, pointing to the side.

The striker then stated that he thinks about every detail of her daily routine to keep her healthy. The Manchester City player was asked what his first attitude was when he woke up. He replied:

– Get a little sunlight in my eyes. It’s good for the circadian rhythm,” said Haaland, who even cited the Scientific name given to the famous “biological clock”.

Another secret? Filter the water in the house. Haaland has a multi-filter system to ensure that the water you drink is as pure as possible.

The booklet, it seems, works. The forward has 176 goals in 218 games in his professional career so far. Haaland has scored 20 goals in 13 games for Manchester City so far. is the top scorer Champions, with five goals. With him on the field, Pep Guardiola’s team faces Copenhagen this Tuesday, in Denmark, and can guarantee an early place in the round of 16 with a victory.