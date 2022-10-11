Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will return to Brazilian cinemas

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the debut of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretsa Warner announced that it will re-release the film in Brazilian cinemas. According to the IGN website, the film returns to theaters on November 26, 2022.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was released in Brazil on November 22, 2002. The film is directed by Chris Columbusand is based on the second book in the Harry Potter series by the author J.K. Rowling.

In the plot, a house-elf named Dobby tries to prevent Harry Potter from returning to Hogwarts. Despite the warning, Harry leaves his aunt and uncle’s house and goes to the school of magic and witchcraft.

However, it’s yet another dangerous year at Hogwarts, as some as-yet-unknown being is “petrifying” the school’s students. Harry, Ron and Hermione try to find out what’s going on, and of course, this leads them to learn more about Voldemort’s past.

The film’s cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Kenneth Branagh, John Cleese, Richard Harris, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright.

What critics said about Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

On IMDb, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets scored 7.4/10, while on Rotten Tomatoes it scored 82% from critics and 80% from audiences. Check out some comments below:

“This time, the adventures of the world’s most famous young wizard are mixed with a strong dose of menace” – Namrata Joshi, Outlook.

“Director Chris Columbus went further, made a sequel that is paced and more adventurous. However, it still seems cautious and controlled.” – Sukhdev Sandhu, Daily Telegraph (UK).

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is darker, funnier and more refined than its predecessor Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” – Lizzie Rusbridger, Guardian.

“Columbus’ pace is still deathly slow, his ideas as banal as the worst TV” – Sam Adams, Philadelphia City Paper.

“Aside from a pointless Kenneth Branagh cameo and a rather pointed-looking Richard Harris, there was actually nothing in HP2 that we hadn’t already seen in HP1” – Philip Kerr, New Statesman

“Rather than better or worse, the films were almost an extension of the books, beautifully bringing JK Rowling’s fantastic Wizarding World to life as the definitive franchise that an entire generation grew up with” – Film Companion Staff, Film Companion.

“This time around, the humor and family fun can’t overcome the annoying supporting characters and replay of the previous film” – Mike Massie, Gone With The Twins.

