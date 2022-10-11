Harry Styles and Nick Kroll kiss in Don’t Worry Darling debut video

Harry Styles and Nick Kroll kiss after a seven-minute ovation for Olivia Wilde’s new thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which both actors star.

Harry Styles and Nick Kroll share a kiss in a new video from the Do not worry, dear premiere. A movie that has been talking on the internet since the 11-second ad clip, Do not worry, dear premiered yesterday at the Venice Film Festival. The utopian sci-fi thriller stars Florence Pugh in the lead role alongside Styles. Chris Pine displays an antagonistic ability, with Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, and Sydney Chandler being part of the supporting cast. The film serves as Wilde’s second feature following his highly acclaimed debut, Smart book.

Do not worry, dear It has maintained a firm place in the public consciousness since it was announced, and rumors of drama going on behind the scenes have only added to this online buzz. Rumors of a pay gap between Pugh and Styles, a disturbing relationship between Wilde and his male lead, and inconsistencies in Wilde’s statement about Styles’ replacement of Shia LaBeouf largely distracted audiences from the film’s content. While much of the drama surrounding the highly anticipated film can be attributed to speculation, the premiere only added fuel to the fire, with Pugh jumping the Do not worry, dear press conference and Pine looking disconcerted during his appearances at the festival.

In a more positive twist, two of the film’s actors at the premiere appeared to be having a great time. Ramin Setodeh posted a video via Twitter showing Styles and Kroll putting on an affectionate display. The actors even celebrated Do not worry, dear premieres with a kiss after the screening of the film. See the video below:

The celebration is very characteristic of Styles and Kroll, two celebrities who often express affection and appreciation for their collaborators. After recent news that Styles may be taking a hiatus from films, it’s heartening to see him enjoy the success of his debut so fully. The sweet moment stood out in a debut marked by all the backstage buzz, proving that Styles and Kroll, at least, are unfazed by the rumor and setting an example by fully focusing on the celebration. The actors had plenty of reason to celebrate, as their first film together received a standing ovation for 7 minutes after the screening.

Do not worry, dear is scheduled for release in late September, so audiences will soon be able to admire the performances of Styles, Kroll, Pugh and the other actors for themselves. As Wilde’s sophomore year draws to a close on her much-discussed journey, it will be interesting to see where her career takes her next. although early Do not worry, dear critics praised Pugh’s performance and little else, the film is likely to be a huge box office success due to the popularity of its two leads and the buzz (both positive and negative) it generated, which is good news for movie fans. theaters as the box office slump continues.

