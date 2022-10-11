HBO Max, TNT and SPACE stream UEFA Champions League matches

The Champions League is back with another round and will be broadcast in full to Brazil through Warner channels, holders of image rights that will air the matches through TNT and Space, in addition to the HBO Max streaming service.
Eight of the 16 matches will be on TNT and SPACE closed channels, while HBO Max will broadcast the 16 matches live in real time. In addition, the broadcasters will also provide programs focused on the games as well as replays of the matches. Check the schedule:
Tuesday, 10/11
11:55 am Right Play – TNT
12:25 PM Pre-Game – TNT and HBO Max
1:45 PM COPENHAGEN X MANCHESTER CITY — TNT and HBO Max
1:30 pm Pre Game – SPACE and HBO Max
1:45 PM MACCABI HAIFA X JUVENTUS — SPACE and HBO Max
16:00 PSG X BENFICA — TNT and HBO Max
16:00 MILAN X CHELSEA — SPACE and HBO Max
4pm SHAKHTAR DONETSK V REAL MADRID — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
4pm BORUSSIA DORTMUND X SEVILLA — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
4pm CELTIC X RB LEIPZIG — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
4pm DYNAMO DE ZAGREB X RB SALZBURG — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
18:00 Best of the League – TNT and HBO Max
18:45 Last Bid – TNT
20:00 Passport to Hexa – TNT
Wednesday, 10/12
9:55 am Rerun PSG X BENFICA – TNT
11:55 am Right Play – TNT
12:25 PM Pre-Game – TNT and HBO Max
13:45 ATHLETIC OF MADRID X CLUB BRUGGE — TNT and HBO Max
1:30 PM Pre-Game — SPACE and HBO Max
1:45 PM NAPOLI X AJAX — SPACE and HBO Max
16:00 BARCELONA X INTER DE MILAN — TNT and HBO Max
16:00 TOTTENHAM X EINTRACHT FRANKFURT – SPACE and HBO Max
4pm RANGERS X LIVERPOOL — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
4pm VIKTORIA PLZEN X BAYERN MUNICH — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
16:00 BAYER LEVERKUSEN X PORTO — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
4pm SPORTING X OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE — HBO Max EXCLUSIVE
18:00 Best of the League – TNT and HBO Max
18:45 Last Bid – TNT
20:00 Passport to Hexa – TNT
