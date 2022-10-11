Both the Gold and Ultraviolet cards have an extended warranty from Nubank. However, there are some differences in the rules of each.

Every Nubank customer who has Gold or Ultraviolet cards can use the extended warranty service to their advantage. For this, the purchase must be made with the card, since the benefit is offered by the Mastercard brand. Interested? Below, see how Nubank’s extended warranty works.

How does Nubank’s extended warranty work on the Gold card?

In short, the Gold card has no annual fee. In this case, the customer can request the extended warranty for a period of up to 1 year. Also, no additional payment is required to use the service. The only requirement is a minimum guarantee of 3 months, or not to exceed a total of 3 years.

In order to enjoy the benefit, the customer must issue the secure ticket. The feature is available on the official Mastercard page. This document must be presented if the product has a problem.

According to Nubank, the maximum amount of coverage is US$200 per incident, or US$400 in 12 months. In addition Nubank’s extended warranty is valid both for purchases in physical stores and for virtual ones – as long as they are registered in Brazil.

And on the Ultraviolet card?

The same goes for those who have the Ultravioleta card – including issuing the secure ticket. However, the owner of the most premium Nubank card has some advantages: the extended warranty is double the factory warranty.

Therefore, if the store warranty is 6 months, by Nubank it becomes 12 months. Also, the maximum amount is slightly higher: $2,500 per incident or a maximum of $5,000 for a year.

At the same time, the customer is also entitled to coverage of repair, refund and replacement costs. Another differential is that the Ultravioleta card also has cashback with a yield of 200% of the CDI, and free access to the VIP Room at Guarulhos airport.

Finally, an important tip to ensure the Nubank’s extended warranty is always to keep your purchase receipts and see the list of possible extended warranty products. To access the information, it is necessary to access the official Mastercard website, in the Benefits Guide.

