How long can I defer payment of the energy bill?

The main debt of Brazilians is far from being superfluous. For many families, especially low-income families, the most difficult part of their day-to-day lives is to pay basic bills, such as water and electricity. Do you know what the time limit is to go without paying the energy bill until they cut the service? Check it out now.

Read more: Caixa’s campaign allows debt settlement with only 10% of the amount; know how to enjoy

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC) shows that the delay Paying electricity bills is the second biggest problem for citizens at the moment. Debt is second only to bank debts and their frightening interest.

Time limit to pay the energy bill

Postponing the payment of electricity bills is a factor that keeps many people awake at night. The bill is almost always one of the biggest expenses in the household budget. Although many try, it is difficult to achieve real savings that make a difference at the end of the month. In addition to the concern about the debt, families fear for the cut of the supply.

The law allows companies to interrupt the service when there is a default, even if it is an extremely essential service. The delay can be as little as one month, that is, there is no minimum amount of open accounts that allows the power supply to be cut off.

In the case of light, the suspension can be within a maximum period of up to 90 days of non-payment. After this period, the concessionaire can no longer cut the supply. This means that the debt can only be collected in court or administratively.

One detail is that, according to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), consumers must be notified about the suspension for default at least 15 days in advance. If the company cuts off the service without notifying the customer, the consumer is entitled to compensation.

The guideline is that people who cannot pay their bills on time should try to renegotiate the debts with the concessionaires or even split the outstanding amounts. This is a good way to prevent services from being interrupted. Low-income families who face many financial difficulties can count on the benefit of the Social Tariff. He gives discounts on electricity bills.

To be entitled to it, you must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). It also applies to people with disabilities and the elderly aged 65 years or older who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).