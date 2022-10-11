how to know where the person is?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Today, many remote technologies have made it easy to track, observe and monitor a few people if necessary. Therefore, there is no need to install programs or hack someone’s cell phone for this purpose. Many people are already able to discover the localization from others through Whatsapp.

Location via WhatsApp

First of all, if you want to track someone on WhatsApp, you need to guarantee internet access. To work, the cell phone of the person who is going to track and who will be tracked needs to be connected. What’s more, the GPS signal of the devices must be activated.

Nowadays, users can share their location to a contact via WhatsApp at three different times: 15 minutes, 1 hour and 8 hours. If you haven’t learned yet, check out how to do it.

How to track a person on WhatsApp?

If for some reason you need to find out the real-time location of a person and you still can’t. So, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to track someone through the chat app:

android cell phones

First, go to the WhatsApp chat where the location will be shared;

Then click on the paper clip icon;

Tap “Location”;

Then, you will be able to choose between the options of “Real-time location” and “Current location”;

Click on “continue”;

The location will appear in the chat of the conversation as a Google Maps frame;

Finally, it is essential that the contact in the message taps the image and accepts the option “View real-time location”.

iOS cell phones

On iPhone, access the conversation to share;

Then, click on the “+” icon;

Then tap on “location”;

Select the time in which you want to share the information;

Send your location by clicking on the little arrow icon;

Finally, the location has been successfully shared.

Why share my location in the app?

Currently, many people are in the habit of sharing their location because they feel safer. This occurs mainly when using app cars, such as Uber, 99, Taxi, or bus, train, subway, among others.

With so many robberies taking place today, harassment, kidnappings, people see this modality as a way to guarantee their safety. Women are the most affected by harassment in means of transport, using this resource, they can feel more protected.