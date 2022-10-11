Huawei Nova 10 SE debuts with OLED screen and 108MP camera – All in Technology

The Chinese Huawei has made official a new mid-range smartphone, the Huawei Nova 10 SE. It comes with a gorgeous 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support. Still on the front, it includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Huawei Nova 10 SE works with a triple camera setup. The main one is a powerful 108MP lens with f/1.9 aperture capable of recording 1080P videos. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide lens for wider field-of-view shots. In addition, it has a dedicated 2MP lens for macro shots.

See too:

In performance, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 680G 4G processor with a maximum clock of up to 2.4Ghz. The hardware still comes with 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB RAM and storage variants, as well as an Adreno 610 GPU. The rest of the features include EMUI 12 system, 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. and two chip slots.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.67-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support

6.67-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G RAM: 6GB, 8GB

6GB, 8GB Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 4,500 mAh with support for 67W fast charging

4,500 mAh with support for 67W fast charging System: EMUI 12

EMUI 12 Others: NFC (8GB RAM), Bluetooth 5.0.

So far, the pricing and availability of the Huawei Nova 10 SE has yet to be revealed.