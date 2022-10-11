Huawei Nova 10 SE debuts with OLED screen and 108MP camera – All in Technology

The Chinese Huawei has made official a new mid-range smartphone, the Huawei Nova 10 SE. It comes with a gorgeous 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support. Still on the front, it includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
On the back, the Huawei Nova 10 SE works with a triple camera setup. The main one is a powerful 108MP lens with f/1.9 aperture capable of recording 1080P videos. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide lens for wider field-of-view shots. In addition, it has a dedicated 2MP lens for macro shots.
In performance, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 680G 4G processor with a maximum clock of up to 2.4Ghz. The hardware still comes with 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB RAM and storage variants, as well as an Adreno 610 GPU. The rest of the features include EMUI 12 system, 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. and two chip slots.
Main specifications:
- Screen: 6.67-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
- RAM: 6GB, 8GB
- Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
- Frontal camera: 16MP
- Drums: 4,500 mAh with support for 67W fast charging
- System: EMUI 12
- Others: NFC (8GB RAM), Bluetooth 5.0.
So far, the pricing and availability of the Huawei Nova 10 SE has yet to be revealed.