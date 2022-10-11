Human remains of over 240 people found under former UK department store

  • Aled Scourfield
  • From BBC News

Archaeologists working on site
photo caption,

Archaeologists believe the ruins are of a 13th-century convent that once had a hospital.

The remains of more than 240 people, including children, were unearthed by archaeologists working in the ruins of a medieval convent found under an old department store.

The “extremely significant” discovery was made under the former Ocky White building in the town of Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Archaeologists believe the ruins are from the Priory of São Salvador, a monastery founded by an order of Dominican monks around 1256.

One researcher said the find offers a “window into medieval Haverfordwest”.

