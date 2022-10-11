Hyoran from Atlético-MG should be sold to São Paulo club

The midfielder must not remain in the rooster for next season

forgotten by Atlético-MG , the sock Hyoran should not stay in time for the next season. The player is on loan to RB Bragantino to dispute the Brazilian Serie A.

loaned to RB Bragantino the player should continue there, since according to Fred Augusto, a journalist who follows the club, he talked about the athlete’s difficulty. “Hardly Hyoran will wear the Alvinegro Mantle again. Everything indicates that the player will be sold, the value of the business will revolve around 7M reais.”

The athlete was acquired by Atlético-MG in 2021, bought 50% of the rights for R$7.5 million from the

palm trees

At first, Hyoran participated in 73 games with the shirt of the Athletic – MG scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists. On the other hand, currently defending the colors of RB Bragantino, the midfielder participated in 38 games, scoring 6 goals and assisting in 6 assists.

Likewise, the football director, Rodrigo Caetano, spoke about the need to sell players. In a radio interview, he spoke about the team’s financial situation. ” We can work with different but realistic scenarios. We still have to sell the players, that’s clear. is what came from Junior Casolonso. We sold A, and he came back under things

Still, it is worth remembering that Atlético-MG is in the process of becoming SAF. Seen as a solution to help with the club’s debts. Fred Augusto spoke about one of the compliments on the acquisition. “A long term of life will not be the club’s success with investors, which will turn into future actions.