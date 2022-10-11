“I don’t even want to think”; Cafu evaluates Abel taking over the Brazilian national team and journalist warns about Palmeiras coach

Tite has already hit the hammer and defined that he will not remain in charge of the Brazilian team after the World Cup in Qatar. According to the coach, a conversation with his wife was decisive for his decision making. And apparently he is conscious and convinced of his choice. And one of the strong names that emerge to take over Tite’s spot in the canarian team is Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras.

The coach lives a great phase in the São Paulo club and has been collecting titles. In an exclusive interview with Bolavip Brasil journalist Alexsander Vieira, at an event commemorating Rivalo’s 7 years of activity in Brazil, which took place on October 9, 2022, Cafu assessed that Abel’s name may be ideal for the Selection, but stated that would bet on young coaches.

“Look, every great coach could be a coach for the Brazilian team, every great coach, regardless of whether he is a foreigner or not. It’s a delicate decision to make, because Brazil is the only five-time champion team in the world, with five Brazilian coaches. I am from the point of view of giving opportunity to young coaches so that they can grow”, evaluated Cafu.

If for the former player of the Brazilian team, the name of Abel is a possibility in the canarian team, for the journalist Mauro Beting, the biggest risk is that the technician from Palmeiras will assume the Portuguese team. When asked who could replace Abel in a possible departure of the coach from the Palmeiras command, the commentator joked that he intends not to think about that possibility.

“Neither Palmeiras knew what Abel would be what he is, nor did Abel imagine what could be what he was. So I don’t have a name, because my fear is not Abel in the Brazil National Team, it’s a dream he’s had since he was a child, which is to direct the Portugal National Team, and that’s a real risk. The Federation president likes it very much, Fernando Santos will leave after the Cup in Qatar and we wait for scenes from the next chapters. But I honestly don’t even want to think about it, sorry I won’t answer, because I don’t even want to think about Abel leaving Palmeiras.”, he declared in an exclusive interview with journalist Alexsander Vieira from Bolavip Brasil.