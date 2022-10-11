5G technology is available in most Brazilian cities, improving the functioning of several tools in the internet of thingsamong which is the smartphone device.

Identify 5G technology on your smartphone

Because of this innovation, many people are in doubt about their own cell phone, since not all devices allow easy identification of the possibility of operation through the 5G technology. In addition to the manufacturer’s manual, there are other ways to consult your device to verify that it supports this fifth-generation technological innovation.

Manufacturer’s website

You can access your device manufacturer’s website; searching the internet for the model of your device, it becomes easier to get to the official website of the brand. Therefore, it is important that you access the main menu, searching for products that have already been launched. When you find your device, look for a button that is usually called “about”.

Technical details

By opening the specific page for your smartphone device model, you can check technical information. Within this analysis, check information related to the network or the device connection, it is still possible to find the term “connectivity”.

The next step is to search for information about mobile networks, connectivity or wifi network. Therefore, when accessing this information, you will find information about 5G technology support. It is important to note that this path may be different for some brands, but it is important that you search for network information regarding your device model.

Check the Anatel website

In addition to this way of seeking information about the availability of your device to receive 5G technology, it is also possible to search for information on the website of Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency.

Therefore, access the Anatel website and search for information, it is possible to use the magnifying glass provided by Anatel to search directly for 5G technology. However, it is possible to continue browsing the data panel, looking for product certification, consequently, click on 5G cell phones.

Several filters are available from Anatel

Thus, you will access a panel with several filters. In this panel, 5G cell phones (smartphones) certified and homologated by Anatel can be checked.

According to information from Anatel itself, it is important to point out that approval is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil, and the consumer must, before purchasing such products, verify the approval code stamped on the chassis (or in the product) and consult your service provider about the product’s network compatibility.