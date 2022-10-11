Impressive! Sun captured in 4k video squirting plasma jets into space

O Portuguese astrophotographer Miguel Claro released a video in 4K resolution that shows a gigantic prominence on the Sun, launching a powerful plume of plasma into the cosmos. The record was released by the professional on his social networks.

According to Miguel, who is a photographic ambassador for the European Southern Observatory (ESO), the sequence in question was captured between 17:37 and 18:30 and shows the spectacular movement of andcoronal mass jets (CMEs) resulting from solar prominence.

Check out the recording below: