Impressive! Sun captured in 4k video squirting plasma jets into space

O Portuguese astrophotographer Miguel Claro released a video in 4K resolution that shows a gigantic prominence on the Sun, launching a powerful plume of plasma into the cosmos. The record was released by the professional on his social networks.
According to Miguel, who is a photographic ambassador for the European Southern Observatory (ESO), the sequence in question was captured between 17:37 and 18:30 and shows the spectacular movement of andcoronal mass jets (CMEs) resulting from solar prominence.
Check out the recording below:
To capture the phenomenon, Miguel Claro used a refracting telescope, the Sky Watcher Esprit 120ED, equipped with a Daystar Quark Chromosphere filter and a solar camera called Apollo-M Max. The video was compiled from 200 processed images.
“As soon as I noticed that a big prominence was visible and it was growing so fast and dramatically, I quickly started recording. The Sun was lower than ideal, and the atmosphere had a thin layer of dust coming from Africa”, explains Claro in the caption of the video posted on his Instagram profile.
It should be noted that CMEs are huge streams of plasma hurled by the Sun into active areas of its surface called sunspots, where magnetic fields are especially strong to the point of bursting the corona.
According to News Week, CmEs transport billions of tons of coronal plasma, which can travel at about 10 million km/h. The collision of plasma electrons with oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere causes the phenomenon.
This dynamic happens almost daily and has intensified in recent times. In the last week of September alone, three solar flares, 18 coronal mass ejections and a geomagnetic storm were detected.