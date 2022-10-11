In all, how many people have ever lived on Earth? see the estimate

Planet Earth is always undergoing major transformations. Therefore, the population growth also changes.

There are places in the world where the population decreases and others that increase every year, due to climate change, food and diseases that influence population rates.

It is not an easy task to find the estimate of people who have ever lived on Earth. In short, the initial starting point is to understand about “modern” Homo sapiens, in order to carry out the calculations that define an approximation in the number of people already existing in the world.

What does science say?

According to studies, it is estimated that approximately 117 billion people were born on planet Earth. The methodology used to arrive at this estimate is the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), which published the first count in 1995 and after that period has updated the total number of people on Earth.

The study showed that the calculation used to arrive at the numbers that estimate the number of people already existing in the world is a Guesstimating, that is, an estimate that is based on incomplete information.

Thus, despite population size assumptions from antiquity to the present time, it is believed that the oldest hominids appeared around 7 million years BC.

However, considering that today there are more than 7 billion people on Earth and that each individual has parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and great-grandparents, both ascendants and descendants, it was possible to conclude that in 50,000 BC there was a vast amount of Homo Sapiens that were born every day.

Furthermore, the current estimate is that by November 15, 2022, the global population will reach 8 billion people living on Earth.